ECARX Announces US$23 Million Strategic Investment in Lotus Technology to Deepen Global Partnership

LONDON, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX" or the "Company"), a global mobility tech provider, announced that it entered into a share subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") on December 23, 2025, with Lotus Technology Inc. ("Lotus Tech") (Nasdaq: LOT), to strategically invest US$23 million through a private placement.

Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, ECARX will subscribe for a total of 16,788,321 newly issued ordinary shares of Lotus Tech at a price of US$1.37 per ordinary share, subject to customary closing conditions. The investment is expected to close within 30 days following the execution of the Subscription Agreement. The ordinary shares to be issued in this private placement will be subject to a six-month lock-up period, with certain customary exceptions.

The strategic investment is designed to significantly broaden the collaborative framework between the two companies, deepening the existing relationship into a more integrated, strategic global partnership. Both companies will initially focus on deploying ECARX's Pikes® computing platform and Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack with full Google Automotive Services integration in Lotus Tech's vehicles globally – accelerating ECARX's global expansion.

Mr. Ziyu Shen, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ECARX, commented, "This strategic investment represents a natural and significant step forward in our evolving partnership with Lotus Tech, building upon the deep technical collaboration we already share. Lotus is an iconic brand with strong global recognition, and I remain optimistic about its growth potential in international markets. I look forward to seeing our Pikes computing platform combined with our world-leading Cloudpeak software platform empower Lotus to establish a robust foundation for the next-generation intelligent driving experience worldwide."

Mr. Qingfeng Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Tech, commented, "This investment strengthens our long-standing partnership with ECARX, a pivotal collaborator in our mission to redefine in-vehicle intelligence. This strengthened partnership underscores the deepened global collaboration with ECARX and our shared unwavering commitment to accelerate innovation of next-generation intelligent cockpit ecosystems to deliver unparalleled AI-driven experiences. It also demonstrates a strong vote of confidence in our long-term value creation for shareholders."

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next‑generation smart vehicles, from the system‑on‑a‑chip (SoC) to central computing platforms and software. As automakers develop new vehicle architectures, ECARX is developing full‑stack solutions to enhance the user experience while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,500 employees based in 13 major locations in China, UK, USA, Brazil, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden and Germany. The co‑founders are two automotive entrepreneurs: Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. To date, ECARX products can be found in approximately 10 million vehicles worldwide.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com .

