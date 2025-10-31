ECARX Secured up to $150 Million to Advance Strategic Growth Initiatives and Strengthen Liquidity

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX" or the "Company"), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that it had entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "Transaction") with ATW Partners, a New York-based investment firm, under which the Company may issue and sell convertible notes for up to an aggregate principal amount of $150 million.

This financing is expected to enhance ECARX's liquidity position and strengthen its balance sheet, providing greater financial flexibility to execute on its strategic priorities. The proceeds will support the Company's ongoing global expansion, including accelerating product innovation, scaling partnerships with international OEMs, and investing in software-defined vehicle and intelligent cockpit technologies across global markets.



Mr. Ziyu Shen, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ECARX, commented: "This transaction reflects the confidence institutional investors have in ECARX's technology leadership and global growth strategy. The additional capital will support the advancement of next-generation mobility solutions, reinforce our balance sheet, and position the Company to deliver sustainable value for our shareholders over the long term."

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Additional information, including the full terms of the financing transactions, is available in the Form 6-K that the Company filed with the SEC, accessible on ECARX's SEC filings page.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,600 employees based in 13 major locations in China, UK, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely, Galaxy, Polestar, Smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW Group and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 9.3 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "predicts", "believes", "should", "potential", "may", "preliminary", "forecast", "objective", "plan", or "target", and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise and forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

