ECARX Debuts Zenith Computing Platform Powered by Snapdragon Elite Automotive Platform at CES 2026, Showcasing Unified, High-Performance Intelligent Cockpit/ADAS Fusion

ECARX Zenith delivers integrated services on a single SoC, supporting Android 16, Google Automotive Services (GAS) and S-Core open-source middleware, supporting advanced software-defined vehicle architectures

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX" or the "Company"), a global mobility tech provider, debuted a pre-production sample of its Zenith computing platform at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. This innovative and ground-breaking system offers a unified high-performance intelligent cockpit and ADAS architecture, powered by the Snapdragon® Elite (SA8797) platform for automotive from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

This platform reflects the latest progress in the ECARX R&D roadmap, developing a diverse portfolio of solutions to allow seamless customization for automakers for global deployment.

Developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and leveraging the powerful Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU and Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU combination, ECARX Zenith showcases the capabilities of the Snapdragon Elite platform for automotive to run mixed-criticality intelligent cockpit and ADAS functionalities simultaneously on a single, high-performance system on chip (SoC).

The platform demonstration features an immersive, premium-feeling 3D launcher, 5K ultra-high-resolution display, and Google Automotive Services (GAS) ecosystem integration. The Zenith platform shown at CES also offers a safety-critical 3D instrument cluster display built on QNX 8.0, showcasing mixed-criticality platform support, as well as advanced Level 2++ ADAS, built on S-Core open-source middleware in collaboration with Qorix.

Beyond its current configuration, Zenith's modular design will allow automakers to scale performance based on their tailored capability requirements. The architecture supports additional hardware modules for Level 3+ autonomy and advanced telematics, providing a long-term, upgradeable solution.

ECARX plans to use the Snapdragon Elite platform for automotive to develop a comprehensive portfolio of single-chip and flagship dual-chip integrated solutions. The Zenith computing platform is currently being demonstrated as a sample, with production expected to begin in 2027.

Mr. Ziyu Shen, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ECARX, commented, "ECARX has been committed to the development of cutting-edge automotive intelligent technologies since inception. ‌CES provided an opportunity for ECARX and our partners to show not just how our platforms are already delivering value to drivers and automakers in the 10 million+ vehicles on the road worldwide with our technologies, but also the enormous possibilities our innovative R&D roadmap is creating.

"With Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Elite platform for automotive, we believe the power and modular flexibility of the Zenith computing platform will make it a cornerstone for automakers building the next generation of automotive experiences. We look forward to driving further innovation and new breakthroughs together with our eco-partners on a global scale."

Qualcomm, Adreno, Hexagon, Qualcomm Oryon and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon, Qualcomm Oryon, Qualcomm Adreno and Qualcomm Hexagon are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About ECARX



ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next–generation smart vehicles, from the system–on–a–chip (SoC) to central computing platforms and software. As automakers develop new vehicle architectures, ECARX is developing full–stack solutions to enhance the user experience while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,500 employees based in 13 major locations in China, UK, USA, Brazil, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden and Germany. To date, ECARX products can be found in approximately 10 million vehicles worldwide.

