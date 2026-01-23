ECARX to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 12, 2026

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECARX Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX"), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The Company's management team will hold an earnings conference call via live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and will be available to answer questions from analysts and institutional investors.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details:

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. U.S. ET

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ctisxjxh

To join the live conference call, please register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI77be73bf981b49c7bed9cd333bdda80e to receive the conference call details as well as international access numbers.

Please join at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call and webcast. Audio replay information will be available on ECARX's investor relations website in the news and events section.

A replay of the event and presentation materials will be available on the Company's investor relations website under the results and reports section following the event.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next‑generation smart vehicles, from the system‑on‑a‑chip (SoC) to central computing platforms and software. As automakers develop new vehicle architectures, ECARX is developing full‑stack solutions to enhance the user experience while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,500 employees based in 13 major locations in China, UK, USA, Brazil, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden and Germany. To date, ECARX products can be found in approximately 10 million vehicles worldwide.

