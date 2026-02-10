ECB STAR GROUP ADDS TWO PARTNERS TO STRENGTHEN LEGAL AND CFO PRACTICES

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECB STAR Group, a retained executive search and leadership advisory firm within LSS Strategic Partners, today announced the appointments of Rob Nutinsky as Partner in the U.S. Legal Practice and Rob Rostron as Partner in the CFO Practice. The new talent deepens ECB STAR Group's coverage across law firms, corporate legal departments, private equity, and portfolio companies.

Nutinsky brings two decades of experience placing partners and practice groups at AmLaw 100 firms, Fortune 500 companies, and elite boutiques. He specializes in strategic partner moves and practice-group development, including merger opportunities, and has led cross-border searches across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Before joining ECB STAR Group, he served as Managing Director at a national search firm focused on legal placements.

Rostron joins the CFO Practice with more than 30 years of experience in executive search, management consulting, and transaction advisory services. He focuses on CFO and senior finance leadership roles for private equity-backed businesses and corporate clients, drawing on prior work leading a private equity-focused search practice and advisory and transaction assignments for financial sponsors and corporate clients.

"These hires expand our ability to deliver in two areas where clients are making critical leadership decisions," said Tom Wilkinson, CEO of ECB STAR Group. "Rob Nutinsky's track record in partner moves and practice-group strategy strengthens our legal platform, while Rob Rostron's depth in private equity and CFO work provides experienced coverage for sponsors and corporates."

"Demand for board and C-suite talent remains strong across our client base," said Darin DeWitt, Managing Partner at ECB STAR Group. "These hires align with our strategy to add senior practitioners who combine industry insight with disciplined search execution."

ABOUT ECB STAR GROUP

ECB STAR Group is a premier executive search and talent advisory firm dedicated to delivering bespoke leadership solutions. With a global presence, ECB STAR Group specializes in executive, C-suite, and board placements across sectors, including private equity, law firms, and corporate leadership. Leveraging a data-driven approach and deep industry expertise, the firm partners with clients to build high-performing teams that drive innovation, growth, and long-term success. ECB STAR Group is an LSS Strategic Partners company.

ABOUT LSS STRATEGIC SERVICES

LSS Strategic Partners is a transformative holding company driving innovation in legal services and talent management. Its mission is to empower organizations with cutting-edge solutions, operational efficiency, and strategic insights for sustained success. Since its establishment in 2024, LSS Strategic Partners has launched ECB STAR Group, a premier executive search and talent advisory, SHP Legal Services, a company focused on providing services to law firms with strategic guidance and integrated solutions that upgrade technology, leverage economies of scale, and provide access to capital, as well as NomosFIT, a vetted flexible interim talent platform designed to offer tailored, scalable, and cost-effective legal resource solutions precisely when businesses need them. LSS Strategic Partners is an Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) Inc. company.

