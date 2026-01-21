NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECB STAR Group, a retained executive search and leadership advisory firm within LSS Strategic Partners, today announced the launch of its U.S. Pre-Deal practice to support private capital at every stage of the investment lifecycle. The practice will be led by Sohil Patel, who joins ECB STAR Group in New York from Spencer Stuart to build and lead the firm's Global Pre-Deal business unit.

ECB STAR Group's Pre-Deal capability supports investors from early market assessment and due diligence through deal execution and into portfolio hiring. The team helps sponsors engage proven operators and senior advisers, strengthen conviction on investment views, and align leadership with value-creation plans before and after closing.

"Pre-Deal is about clarity and access at the moments that matter most," said Sohil Patel, Partner and Global Pre-Deal Practice Leader at ECB STAR Group. "We connect sponsors with proven, board-ready C-suite executives who can partner with deal teams early in the process, bringing real-world operating insight to diligence and accelerating clarity around value creation levers, key risks, and the talent agenda."

Patel brings more than ten years of experience across consulting, private equity advisory, and executive search, with a particular focus on industrials and business services. The U.S. launch follows the establishment of ECB STAR Group's EMEA Pre-Deal practice in 2025, led by Benedict Hughes in London. Together, the U.S. and EMEA teams provide integrated coverage for sponsors operating across North America and Europe. ECB is a subsidiary of LSS Strategic Partners, an Alvarez & Marsal Inc. company.

"ECB STAR Group's launch of its pre-deal capability further underlines their commitment to supporting sponsors with their most critical needs: talent and deal assessment," said Nick Alvarez, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal. "Sponsors are increasingly looking to enhance traditional diligence to understand how value will actually be created post-close. By linking pre-deal insights directly to execution, ECB can help investors make better decisions and accelerate impact from day one."

Executive Network Building. Curated access to proven executives and advisers to support diligence, targeted strategic initiatives, board appointments, and operating roles. Each engagement is exclusive, confidential, and tightly focused on client outcomes.

Target Mapping and Management Access. Systematic identification of priority targets and warm introductions to senior leadership, including executive-led deal sourcing where appropriate.

Leadership Assessment. Discreet, independent evaluation of management teams to inform diligence and post-close planning, including benchmarking against relevant peer groups and precedent transactions.

"Talent is one of the most powerful drivers of value creation; understanding and getting it right at entry matters more than ever," said Darin DeWitt, Managing Partner, Executive Search, at ECB STAR Group. "I'm excited that Sohil has joined to lead our Global Pre-Deal practice, which helps sponsors proactively assess, understand, and optimize leadership with speed and precision to unlock value earlier in the investment cycle."

ABOUT ECB STAR GROUP

ECB STAR Group is a premier executive search and talent advisory firm dedicated to delivering bespoke leadership solutions. With a global presence, ECB STAR Group specializes in executive, C-suite, and board placements across sectors, including private equity, law firms, and corporate leadership. Leveraging a data-driven approach and deep industry expertise, the firm partners with clients to build high-performing teams that drive innovation, growth, and long-term success. ECB STAR Group is an LSS Strategic Partners company.

ABOUT LSS STRATEGIC SERVICES

LSS Strategic Partners is a transformative holding company driving innovation in legal services and talent management. Its mission is to empower organizations with cutting-edge solutions, operational efficiency, and strategic insights for sustained success. Since its establishment in 2024, LSS Strategic Partners has launched ECB STAR Group, a premier executive search and talent advisory, SHP Legal Services, a company focused on providing services to law firms with strategic guidance and integrated solutions that upgrade technology, leverage economies of scale, and provide access to capital, as well as NomosFIT, a vetted flexible interim talent platform designed to offer tailored, scalable, and cost-effective legal resource solutions precisely when businesses need them. LSS Strategic Partners is an Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) Inc. company.

