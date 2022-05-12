ECCMID 2022: Copan unveils its WISE approach to sample management

Preanalytics – sample collection, processing, and other activities that make samples analyzable by diagnostics platforms – is one of the first steps of the intricate path to a correct diagnosis. Thus, all subsequent analyses rely on sound preanalytics, as no cutting-edge diagnostic platform can retrieve what is lost during poor sample collection, transportation, or processing.

Since its beginnings, Copan has worked around the clock to conceive a complete ecosystem taking care of biological samples from their collection site to the latest diagnostic platform. As a result, Copan is nowadays the only company offering a whole preanalytics solution covering sample collection, transport and processing, image analysis, and interpretation.

That's not fresh news, but last April's ECCMID – the first in-person show after two years of online events – has been the occasion to give this comprehensive approach a name:

WISE – Workflow-Integrated System Environment

System Environment, since Copan's comprehensive ecosystem encompasses anything from sample collection to data interpretation.

Workflow-Integrated, as Copan solutions seamlessly integrate into any workflow, ensuring downstream compatibility and improving standardization.

Copan presented this new concept with a dedicated video, highlighting sample self-collection and lab automation as the two main focuses of this approach.

Self-collection fits perfectly into the WISE approach – as the development of safe and reliable devices could allow sampling to be performed by anyone, anywhere – while Copan's complete automation ecosystem can be paired with sampling devices and diagnostic platforms to offer effortless sample handling, high-sensitivity image analysis, and error-free data interpretation.

The WISE approach will be the pivotal point of Copan's communication in the near future, with which the company wants to highlight its 40-years research aimed to perfect each step of the preanalytic process, offering laboratories unbiased diagnostics and improving patient care.

About Copan

Copan is dedicated to developing high-quality and cutting-edge sample collection products for infectious diseases, human genomics, environmental and forensic applications, along with automated workflow solutions.

Our ideas drove 40 years of progress in preanalytics, resulting in meaningful products tailored to fit any need. Among them, FLOQ® technology revolutionized sample collection, while WASPLab® advanced hardware and A.I. modules leveraged automation and digitalization to redefine full lab automation.

Copan's Workflow-Integrated System Environment can accompany your biological samples from the collection to impeccable diagnostics, unlocking your lab's real potential and improving treatment indication and patient care.

