Swim Through Time — From the Original Creators of Ecco the Dolphin

HALF MOON BAY, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Atelier today announced Ecco the Dolphin: Complete, a comprehensive new package that takes players on a journey through time and through the history of one of gaming's most iconic franchises. In Ecco the Dolphin: Complete, Ecco swims through time itself, from the 8-bit Master System era through the 16-bit Genesis/Mega Drive generation and into a brand-new contemporary game built for the modern era. This is the complete, definitive Ecco the Dolphin experience, created by the people who made the originals. A Remaster done as it should be.

Early Preview Access & Community

Ecco the Dolphin invites you for the Earth Day celebration at eccothedolphin.com. To participate in early access, preview Ecco content, and connect directly with the development team, visit EccoTheDolphin.com—the singular source of information and access to the team building the future of Ecco the Dolphin.

Made by the People Who Made Ecco

Ecco the Dolphin: Complete is built by original members of the Ecco development team, reunited after more than 30 years, and includes original creator Ed Annunziata along with members of the original composition, art, and programming teams. No one else can make this game. The people who created Ecco's world, its music, its atmosphere, and its mysteries are the ones bringing it forward. This is not an outside studio's interpretation. This is Ecco as it was always meant to be—realized by the minds that dreamed it into existence.

Every Version. Every Era. Every Ocean.

The package includes all versions of Ecco the Dolphin and Ecco: The Tides of Time, the original, immutable games from the early '90s, preserved and freely explorable. Alongside the classics, a brand-new contemporary Ecco game extends the journey into the modern era, weaving the history of the franchise together into a single, unified experience.

Built for Players, Streamers, and Speedrunners

Ecco the Dolphin: Complete features built-in speedrunning support, achievements, and leaderboards. Meta quests span across the original games and the new contemporary title, creating challenges that thread through the entire Ecco universe. Custom courses let players and creators chart their own path through any combination of levels from any game in the franchise and share them with the community.

ABOUT ECCO THE DOLPHIN

First released in 1992 for the Sega Genesis, Ecco the Dolphin is an iconic video game franchise that brought underwater adventure to life. Known for its innovative Metroidvania gameplay mechanics, haunting soundtrack, and environmental themes, the series has inspired generations of gamers and musicians worldwide.

ABOUT A&R ATELIER

Founded in Half Moon Bay, California, A&R Atelier is a game development studio led by Ed Annunziata, the original creator of Ecco the Dolphin. The studio includes original members of the classic Ecco development team and is currently developing Ecco the Dolphin titles in partnership with SEGA.

Contact: A&R Atelier

www.eccothedolphin.com | [email protected]

SOURCE A&R Atelier