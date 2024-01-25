ECD Auto Design's Newest Restored Defender 110 Soft Top Set to Take on Colorado Mountains

Worldwide restomod company reveals Project Kalorado coated in Brooklands Green and packed with power

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECD Auto Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers and E-Types, today reveals Project Kalorado – the perfect soft-top Defender 110 hand crafted for its new home in the Colorado mountains.

The new one-of-a-kind Project Kalorado Classic Defender 110, by ECD Auto Design, boasting a powerful GM 6.2 L V8 engine is ready to take on any adventure.

"Our team here at ECD takes a 25-year-old Defender, and restores it to include all the bells and whistles our clients can think of," said CEO of ECD Auto Design Scott Wallace. "If our clients can dream it, we can do it – from the exact shade of paint to the most modern technology upgrades. It's what makes us who we are and it is part of the heart of our business."

Sitting underneath the hood of Project Kalorado is a brand-new 50 state compliant, GM 6.2L V8 engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The restored defender is propped on 16-inch Wolf wheels and BF Goodrich All Terrain tires made to take on the incline and curves of Colorado's mountainous terrain. Project Kalorado also includes custom finishes such as the heritage style grille, classic bumper, soft-top multi-point roll cage, rear bumper tow package and mud-flaps.

Fully glossed in a Brooklands Green body exterior and topped with light tan canvas, Project Kalorado is perfect for taking the crew from the slopes to Après ski. The spacious truck and inward facing jump seats leave plenty of room to pack up the paddleboards in the summer and skis in the winter. With enough room for eight, the D110 includes heated Puma Classic seats and a single vertical diamond hand stitched pattern in Hazelnut leather to complement the soft top. Modern touches to Project Kalorado's list of customizations include JLAudio speakers and subwoofers, CarPlay, SiriusXM, Bluetooth and a backup camera and sensor.

For more information on how to build your own Land Rover Defender – 90, 110, 130 or Series IIA, Range Rover Classic or Jaguar E-Type, please visit ecdautodesign.com .

Project Kalorado

High-resolution images and video are here .

Model — Defender 110 Soft Top

Engine — GM 6.2L V8 50 State Compliant

Transmission — 6 Speed Automatic

Axles — Stock

Suspension — Stock

Brakes — EBC FAST

Exhaust — Borla Stainless Single Pipe

Exterior

Paint Color — Brooklands Green in Full Gloss

Roof — Light Tan in Canvas

Wheels — 16" Wolf in Black

Tires — BFGoodrich All Terrain

Grille — Heritage

Bumper — Classic with daytime running lights

Additional Features — Soft top multi-point roll cage, NAS rear bumper with tow package, OEM mud-flaps

Interior

Seat Layout — 2+2+4

Front Seats — Puma Classic, heated

Load Area Seats — 4 inward-facing jump seats

Leather Color — Garrett Chatham Hazelnut

Seat Design — Single vertical diamond stitch

Dash – Puma wrapped in Hazelnut Leather

Carpet — Black

Steering Wheel — MOMO Retro in Black Leather

Gauges — Vintage

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Touchscreen Stereo System

Sound System — JL Audio speakers and subwoofers

Additional Features — 4 USB ports, backup camera and sensor, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, CarPlay, Sirius XM, remote start

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic and the Jaguar E-Type. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

SOURCE ECD Automotive Design