ECD Automotive Design Announces NEW Product Launch and Media Event: March 20 - 22, 2024 in West Palm Beach, FL

Worldwide restomod company gearing up to reveal a new product targeted for the coastal and beach luxury lifestyle enthusiast.

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECD Auto Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers and E-Types, today announces an upcoming exciting new LIFESTYLE product launch MEDIA EVENT to be held exclusively at the ECD Auto Design House in West Palm Beach, Florida. The event will be held from March 20 – 22, 2024 in parallel to the Palm Beach International Boat & Super Yacht show in Palm Beach, Florida. This is an ideal opportunity for luxury and automotive media outlets to test drive the new product as well as one-of-a-kind vehicles and meet the company owners. Due to the limited number of test drives available, please contact us if you would like to attend the event as soon as possible. Contact Mike Whittaker, ECD Public Relations Manager directly at [email protected].

"The new vehicle is an exciting new launch for us", said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Automotive Design. "It will offer so much flexibility and cater to so many activities and we know that it will be a hit for luxury clients looking for weekend coastal retreats".

It will be a very exciting new concept for ECD Auto Design for several reasons including its versatility features and the fact that it will be our first semi-volume build. This means that, as all of our other vehicles are bespoke, one-of-a-kind, this vehicle will be added to a steady production line, and we will have inventory. Semi-volume means that the client may either purchase the vehicle from inventory or choose to customize certain parts within the production process for a wait time.

We will be hosting the event in West Palm Beach, FL, offering test drives, access to our company owners and a full media kit at the event. We have intentionally scheduled this at the start of the International Boat and Mega Yacht show as well as Art Festival for those that want to cover that event as well.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic and the Jaguar E-Type. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

SOURCE ECD Automotive Design