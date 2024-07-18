eCential Robotics Appoints Clément Vidal as New Chief Executive Officer

"Through his excellent management of key strategic development programs within eCential Robotics, Clément has proven himself to be not only an amazing leader, but a visionary with a solid understanding of the surgical robotics market," said Lavallée. "I am most confident that Clément will succeed in taking the company to the next level, with the same passion and commitment to innovation that has always been our hallmark."

A unique company and product

Founded in 2009, eCential Robotics started its journey with only a handful of visionary engineers to invent the surgical technologies of the future. Working hand-in-hand with leading surgeons around the world, the company developed the first open, unified yet modular and scalable 2D/3D imaging, navigation and robotic guidance system for spine surgery. Recognized with several innovation awards, the company attracted strong funding partners, leading to an initial limited release in Europe with over 10 systems sold and installed. Having received FDA clearance for its platform, the team is now gearing up to develop its activities in the US.

Accelerating activities with implant partners and US customers

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at such an exciting time for the company," said Vidal. "The team recently demonstrated its ability to successfully partner with MedTech companies, as well as commercialize our proprietary robotics system by signing a supply contract with a major healthcare group in the United States."

Under Clément Vidal's leadership, eCential Robotics will continue to build a culture of excellence, enhance the company's product portfolio roadmap, develop its commercial activities in the US as well as partner internationally with implant manufacturers, tech companies and research labs to expand the range of Applications available on its unique Open eCential Platform.

About eCential Robotics

eCential Robotics is a French and US based company, founded by Stéphane Lavallée and part of the Grenoble Haventure network, specializing in surgical robotics. It has developed an open, unified yet modular and scalable 2D/3D imaging, navigation, and robotic platform aiming to improve bone surgery outcomes. With more than 100 patents and 7 trademarks, eCential Robotics is pursuing a disruptive innovation strategy, enabling third parties to develop surgical Apps in its ecosystem. Thanks to multiple partnerships already established with implant manufacturers, tech companies, and research labs, eCential Robotics is positioned as a leader in the fast-growing surgical robotics market and aspires to become the world leader in open robotic platforms.

