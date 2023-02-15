ECEP Announces Theme and Keynote for Its 2023 Symposium

Nation's Top Leaders in Hospitality to Explore Change at All Levels

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, top leaders in hospitality will convene at the Symposium held by the Elite Catering + Event Professionals (ECEP). This week the group announced the Symposium's keynote speaker -- Dr. Michelle Rozen, PhD. – and the 2023 Symposium theme -- Time for a Change.

Dr. Michelle Rozen: Time for a Change

The Symposium will take place in Palm Springs, Calif., February 27 – March 2, at which time ECEP founders and members will discuss standards and best practices and put innovative business and advocacy initiatives for the year in place within the organization and their own businesses.

Rozen, a highly respected authority on the psychology of change and author of Hit the Change Button, and How to Create a Winning Company Culture, will set the tone of the Symposium with her keynote kick off. "Knowing how to lead change is the master key to everything," she says.

Change and education have been the driving forces for ECEP from its inception in 2021. From the beginning, it was important that there by an education arm of ECEP.

The organization held its first Symposium in March 2022 in Nashville. There, ECEP founders and its members redefined what the hospitality industry meant to them, aligned with the powerful lobby group, the National Automatic Manufacturing Association (NAMA), and started advocacy proceedings in Congress to create a stronger voice for diverse hospitality purveyors.

WHAT AND WHO IS ECEP

Elite Catering + Event Professionals (ECEP) was founded in 2021 by industry experts and leaders from the world's top catering and hospitality organizations, united by a common goal of propelling the global catering and events industry forward through innovation and bold new ideas.

To gain strength during that time and ensure safety going forward, the group of 16 diversified caterers, event production and hospitality companies banded together to create ECEP. Its inaugural president is Susan Lacz, principal and CEO of Ridgewells Catering in Washington, DC, one of the nation's largest privately held catering and event companies. The collaborative global network itself represents a powerful voice in the market with more than $615 million in annual revenue among them.

Find more on the symposium https://www.ecepsymposium.com/

For more interviews, photos or more information on speakers or ECEP, please contact Liese Gardner at [email protected], 323.633.5209.

