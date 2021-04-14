Echelon Fitness And Concierge Health Connect To Insurance Providers: Tracking To Better Health + Benefits In 2021

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC and Concierge Health Inc., a technology platform that provides health engagement solutions to reduce healthcare costs, improve outcomes and enhance the member experience, have partnered to make positive health outcomes more attainable, sustainable and rewarding through incentive programs provided directly for health insurance policy holders and corporate wellness program members in return for their digital fitness participation.

An active lifestyle boosts health and immunity and reduces health insurance claims and costs. This new collaboration connects fitness data with online analytics to help insurance and corporate wellness companies track and reward physical fitness activities.

While many health insurance providers have adopted incentive programs using health club visits as a measurement of physical activity, the use of connected data is a new tracking paradigm that is synergistic with the growing trend of fitness taking place in the home through connected equipment.

The program starts with smart fitness tracking. Echelon's core offering is a wide range of connected fitness products for home and commercial spaces coupled with motivating live and on demand digital fitness class content for all ages and fitness levels. Concierge has developed an online data processing platform through which it offers health and wellness services, including end user healthy habits data and processing for wellness, physical fitness and rewards programs established by health plans, employers and the public sector. Early participants in the program are major insurance and corporate wellness programs looking to expand their engagement of promoting a healthy active lifestyle by incentivizing physically active members with reduced insurance premiums or monetary rewards.

This collaboration between Echelon and Concierge Health allows for true, accurate tracking and incentivizing of healthy physical activity while providing an easy to use member experience and smooth program operational efficiencies.

"At Echelon we know that engaging in physical activity has benefits far beyond what is simply seen in the mirror and now our members could see rewards as a part of their health insurance," said Lou Lentine, president and CEO of Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC. "We have always been committed to making fitness attainable to everybody, and staying connected to how our members live day to day and what is important to them is critical in delivering products, services and partnerships that make their lives better."

"We are excited to collaborate with Echelon to provide partner insurance and corporate program members the seamless ability to connect their Echelon account and earn rewards for the workouts on the Echelon platform," said Matthew Schober, Chief Development Officer at Concierge Health Inc. "At Concierge Health we strive to provide our partner program members the ability to engage in healthy habits that best suit their lifestyle and the Echelon suite of products and content offers a variety of engagement opportunities for members."

ABOUT ECHELON FITNESS

Echelon Fitness has been revolutionizing at-home connected fitness since debuting its first Connect Bike in 2017. What began as a mission to make healthy living attainable and accessible to all evolved into a line of innovative fitness solutions—as well as a thriving community. Ranging from sophisticated indoor cycling bikes, to touch-screen fitness mirrors and more, every product boasts thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology, enabling people to exercise how they want, when they want and with who they want. By leveraging The Echelon Fit App and United Membership, members gain access to a variety of live and on-demand classes led by down-to-earth fitness instructors. Members can also use the app to track their performance against Echelon's live leaderboard and overall progress, all while enjoying some healthy competition. For more information, visit https://echelonfit.com/

ABOUT CONCIERGE HEALTH

Concierge Health, a Las Vegas based wellness company, provides an integrative, data aggregation platform focused on enhancing consumer health and wellness experiences. Concierge Health connects health clubs, health insurance, and wellness companies through a proprietary process to automate incentives and rewards. Concierge Health's features and services seamlessly bring together industries to enhance the business operation and customer understanding while providing consumers an improved, innovative experience. Visit https://home.conciergehealth.co/ for more information.

SOURCE Echelon Fit

Related Links

https://echelonfit.com

