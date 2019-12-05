Echelon Fitness Pop Up Experience in NYC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Fitness, the brand dedicated to expanding the fitness category through smart innovation at affordable prices, is popping up in NYC with an interactive experience. Open December 9 -11, 2019 at 401 West 14th Street in New York's Meatpacking District, the experience store will offer hands-on equipment trials, trainer-led classes, new innovations and special discounts for attendees.

The fitness portfolio, built on the foundation of inclusivity and accessibility for everybody, features a bevvy of connected products such as their latest, the EX-5S Indoor Cycle with streaming classes and innovative fitness mirrors such as the newest Reflect 50" Touch Fitness Mirror with touchscreen and streaming classes. Offering equipment designed for all fitness levels, the most affordable pricing on the market, and down-to-earth trainers, Echelon invites everybody to experience the benefits of connected fitness.

"It is time to achieve the next level in connected fitness, but the spoiler alert is that it can and should be within reach," said Lou Lentine, president of Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC. "While nearly all Americans know the importance of exercise, many find the barriers difficult to overcome. At Echelon, we believe fitness is for everyone. And in a city known for connected fitness experiences, we are thrilled to offer the opportunity for real life trial."

Accessibility does not mean a compromise on design or technological innovation. Echelon products are equipped with first-of-kind technology, such as the touch screen enabled interface on the Reflect 50". The brand also boasts a partnership with Villency Design Group -- which has produced and developed designs for SoulCycle, Peloton, New York Fashion Week, Mercedes-Benz, Delta, The Ritz-Carlton, ebay, Bloomingdale's, Rumble and Rockstar Energy Drink, to name a few.

The Echelon experience store is open December 9th, 10th and 11th starting at 10am daily and will feature:

Trainer led cycling classes (12/9 at noon and 6pm , 12/10 at noon, 12/12 at noon and 4:00pm EST ). Book your bike through echelon@dbinkcomms.com (bikes are limited, first come, first serve)

Opportunity to try current product portfolio, including digital classes with trainer legends such as Billy Blanks

Special attendee discount of 25% off all Echelon products

Echelon knows that every person is one workout away from a great day -- that day could be today!

ABOUT ECHELON FIT

Echelon is taking the at-home fitness experience to new distances by offering high-tech cycling equipment, personalized workouts and an online community all at a reasonable cost. With the Echelon Connect Bike and Echelon Fit App, members can use their own screens — from mobile phones to tablets to smart TVs — to join a variety of live and on-demand classes and special events led by professional instructors. Members can pedal to beat their own personal best or track performance against the greater Echelon pack by viewing instant leaderboard updates for both live and on-demand rides. Echelon creates a cycling experience for every rider — ensuring that even from home, you never ride alone. For more information, visit www.echelonfit.com.

