Echelon's First-Annual Charitable Sweatsgiving Event

Echelon will be donating to United Way, an organization focused on improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good. The event will welcome additional support and donation to United Way .

"Echelon is built on three pillars: endorphins, diversity and inclusivity. Since connection looks pretty different this year than in years past, we wanted to find a way to create a sense of community, opportunities for accomplishment and a place where everyone belongs," said Lou Lentine, president and CEO of Echelon Fitness. "Sweatsgiving will be a day of motion, a day to get active and have fun alongside others near and far. We're thankful for what our members have done for us and want to pay it forward. It's our hope that by supporting United Way, we'll help shine a light on the amazing impact they're having on communities across the globe."

#EchelonSweatsgiving details:

Live connected fitness classes featuring a variety of workout methods, including cycling, running, rowing, bootcamps, full-body workouts and more

Echelon swag giveaways throughout the day, including an Echelon Stride as the grand prize ( $1,300 value)

value) Happy hour at 6pm (EST) hosted alongside Corona Premium

hosted alongside Corona Premium Sweatsgiving begins at 7am (EST) and ends at 7pm (EST)

To learn more visit https://echelonfit.com/pages/sweatsgiving

ABOUT ECHELON FITNESS

Echelon Fitness has been revolutionizing at-home connected fitness since debuting its first Connect Bike in 2017. What began as a mission to make healthy living attainable and accessible to all evolved into a line of innovative fitness solutions—as well as a thriving community. Ranging from sophisticated indoor cycling bikes, to touch-screen fitness mirrors and more, every product boasts thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology, enabling people to exercise how they want, when they want and with who they want. By leveraging The Echelon Fit App and United Membership, members gain access to a variety of live and on-demand classes led by down-to-earth fitness instructors. Members can also use the app to track their performance against Echelon's live leaderboard and overall progress, all while enjoying some healthy competition. For more information, visit https://echelonfit.com/.

