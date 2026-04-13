'ECHL Unfiltered: South Carolina Stingrays' Earns Regional Emmy® Nomination

Directed and executive produced by Tyler Nimmons, the nominated season follows the South Carolina Stingrays through the 2024–25 campaign, offering a cinematic, all-access look at life inside the ECHL. With cameras embedded throughout the season, the series captures the pressure, uncertainty and ambition that define the league's role as a proving ground for players pursuing opportunities at the next level.

The series is currently available on Roku and YouTube, expanding its reach as audiences and platforms increasingly gravitate toward premium, character-driven sports storytelling.

"We're incredibly appreciative of this recognition," Nimmons said. "This project was built on trust, from the players, coaches and staff who allowed us into their world, and this nomination reflects the authenticity of those stories and the commitment everyone made to telling them the right way."

The Stingrays-focused installment builds on the foundation of ECHL Unfiltered's first season, which introduced the format through a look at the Idaho Steelheads. In its second outing, the series further establishes its voice through a more immersive, access-driven lens, bringing viewers closer to the day-to-day realities of professional hockey beyond the sport's top tier.

As the sports documentary landscape continues to evolve, the nomination underscores a growing appetite for stories that extend beyond traditional coverage, highlighting the depth, emotion and untold narratives that exist throughout the broader hockey ecosystem.

About the ECHL

Formed in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 30 teams in 23 states and one Canadian province for its 38th season in 2025-26. There have been 779 players who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League after starting their careers in the ECHL, including 11 who have made their NHL debuts in the 2025-26 season. The ECHL has affiliations with 30 of the 32 NHL teams in 2025-26, marking the 28th consecutive season that the league has affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com.

About GameAbove

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SOURCE GameAbove