Echo Chairman & CEO Doug Waggoner Named to 2020 Pros to Know List by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Waggoner joined Echo as CEO in 2006. Under his leadership, Echo diversified its offerings through more than 20 acquisitions that allow it to offer specialized services such as intermodal, temperature controlled, expedited, and hazmat shipping, creating a one-stop transportation management shop. The company also expanded its technology focus, rolling out mobile applications and AI-driven analytics innovations to drive improvements in cost, efficiency, reliability, and service to benefit both shippers and carriers.

An example of Echo's innovation under Waggoner's leadership is the release of the Preferred Lanes and Suggested Loads functionality in EchoDrive®, the company's web portal and mobile app for drivers and dispatchers. Built on the EchoAccelerator proprietary architecture, EchoDrive gives carriers real-time access to search, bid, manage, track, and get paid on freight hauled for Echo. The platform's load management tool and document upload capabilities streamline operations, keep dispatchers organized, and help drivers get back on the road faster.

During Waggoner's tenure, Echo achieved Fortune 1000 status as a publicly traded, multibillion-dollar company. Echo is now recognized throughout the third-party logistics (3PL) industry as a top provider of Truckload and Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) transportation. The company has garnered numerous awards, including being voted the #1 3PL in Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards four years in a row.

"Doug's leadership during Echo's transformation into one of the most trusted 3PLs in the industry has been instrumental on a number of levels," said Samuel Skinner, Echo Board Member and former U.S. Secretary of Transportation from 1989 to 1991. "By continuing to innovate and focus on technology, Doug has constantly looked for ways to disrupt the logistics world for shippers and carriers."

Supply & Demand Chain Executive provides exclusive coverage on global services, solutions, trends, and challenges across the end-to-end supply and demand chain. The publication helps executives make decisions on supply and demand chain transformation and publishes the Pros to Know awards each year to recognize outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

