Echo Global Logistics Named to Newsweek 2024 Excellence Index

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named to Newsweek's Excellence Index 2024. This award recognizes a select group of 1000 companies across more than 25 different industries and 100 categories which Newsweek identified as examples of corporate success and responsibility. Echo was ranked 269 out of the 1000 companies selected.

"We're very proud to be recognized by Newsweek for this award," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Continuously striving for advanced solutions to complex challenges is embedded within everything that we do, from creating innovative technology supported by our experienced team, to managing transportation for our clients and carriers, to elevating our corporate values."

"Our culture here at Echo is emblematic of our business practices and solutions," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Regardless of where we are in the freight cycle, Echo remains a trusted solution and steadfast partner for our clients and carriers. It's an honor to be recognized for our dedication to our community and industry."

Newsweek partnered with Best Practice Institute (BPI) to compile the index. Companies named to the list were found to demonstrate a significant commitment to best practices in business, financial growth, and client, stakeholder, and community service while upholding social and ethical responsibilities. Newsweek reported that the businesses highlighted in the index are setting a benchmark for standards to uphold across their various industries.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

