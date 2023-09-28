Echo Chief Human Resources Officer Paula Frey Named a Winner of This Year's Women in Supply Chain Award

Frey was recognized for her leadership in the supply chain industry

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced Paula Frey, Echo's Chief Human Resources Officer, has been named one of the winners of this year's Women in Supply Chain Award. This award is presented by Food Logistics, the only publication dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, a publication covering the entire global supply chain.

"I'm thrilled to receive this award," Frey said. "Throughout my professional career I have aspired to do my part to highlight, promote, and mentor other women in business. I'm honored to be recognized for my role in integrating women's representation into all aspects of this competitive industry."

"I'm extremely proud to see Paula named to this award for all of her dedicated work as a supply chain industry leader," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Paula's contributions exemplify what it means to be an Echo leader, from always striving to do better, to fostering community, and carrying the load together, the Echo way of describing teamwork."

This award honors women in supply chain leadership and executive positions whose accomplishments and mentorship set an example for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network. More than 400 nominations were submitted for this year's award, including 118 submitted by male counterparts nominating a boss, co-worker, or associate.

"Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

