Echo Delivers Hundreds of Secure, FIPS-Validated and STIG-Hardened Images, Now Used by Fortune 500 Companies

Echo AI's hardened container images deliver FIPS validated and STIG hardened security out of the box, eliminating CVE exposure and fast-tracking compliance requirements for leading global enterprises.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo whose hardened container images are already trusted by leading enterprises including Varonis, EDB, and UiPath, today announced the availability of hundreds of FIPS-validated and STIG-hardened secure container base images, giving companies a fast-tracked path to compliance without the heavy lifting.

As regulatory requirements tighten and CVE discovery in open source software continues to surge, organizations are under increasing pressure to ship secure, compliant software at a rapid speed. Echo's hardened container images are built CVE-free from the ground up and meet the stringent FIPS validation and STIG hardening standards required by regulated industries and federal environments.

"Our teams are no longer wasting time chasing vulnerabilities in code they didn't even write, and our customers can stay confident that the images we ship are secure," said Scott Roberts, CISO at UiPath, whose team has eliminated exposure to over 10,000 CVEs by adopting Echo's secure base images.

"With Echo, we're saving more than 200 hours of developer time per release," said Dan Garcia, CISO at EDB, reflecting time previously consumed by vulnerability triage and patching cycles.

FIPS Validated and STIG Hardened, Without the Complexity

Achieving FIPS validation and STIG hardening independently is a resource-intensive process that can stall engineering teams for months. Echo eliminates that burden by delivering hardened container images that are pre-validated and compliant, allowing organizations to simply replace their base images and instantly watch their inherited vulnerabilities drop to zero – without any additional configuration required.

With Echo's secure base images, enterprises gain CVE-free, FIPS-validated, and STIG-hardened container images that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, enabling both faster feature delivery and cleaner compliance audits.

About Echo AI

Echo AI is a cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability-free, FIPS-validated, and STIG-hardened container images and libraries for enterprises and regulated industries. Learn more at www.echo.ai.

SOURCE Echo Software Ltd.