Echo Fox Signs CELSIUS® as Official Energy Drink Partner

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Fox, a premier esports organization and media company, has signed Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), makers of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS® (www.celsius.com), as its official performance energy drink sponsor. Marking the beverage company's first foray into the esports arena, CELSIUS® powered Echo Fox players with its award-winning line of healthy energy drinks at the NorCal Regionals for Street Fighter V and Dragon Ball FighterZ, Summit of Time for Mortal Kombat 11, Shadowverse Open competitions. CELSIUS® will also power players throughout the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) 2019 Summer split.

As part of the partnership, CELSIUS® will provide all four of their product lines to Echo Fox and their players, including, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS® HEAT™, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia.

"CELSIUS® continuously innovates and pushes the boundaries when it comes to keeping athletes healthy and their support of a diverse group of athletic competition is something we admire," said Rick Fox, co-owner of Echo Fox. "Ensuring our players are competing at the highest level possible is a top priority for Echo Fox and we're confident that our partnership with CELSIUS® will help us achieve that goal."

Similar to other professional athletes, esports players adhere to rigorous physical training schedules and have their meals prepared by professional chefs. This is to ensure that players can compete at the highest level and be prepared for games that can last up to seven hours.

"As the esports landscape continues to evolve, the competition has become even more fierce. Players are beginning to adopt strict physical and mental training regimens to stay sharp, and CELSIUS® will help them reach their peak performance," said Matt Kahn, Executive Vice President of Marketing for CELSIUS®.

Echo Fox is home to some of the world's top esports athletes and fields teams across a variety of titles, including League of Legends, Super Smash Bros., and Dragon Ball FighterZ. The organization's focus on player development, competitive achievement, and effective training practices align with the CELSIUS® brand mission to provide functional, healthy fitness drinks to a new generation of athletes.

"It is estimated that esports reached 335 million people worldwide in 2017 and it is predicted to grow to over 600 million consumers by 2023. The performance energy drink category is growing just as rapidly and we are proud to partner with a league that understands the powerful benefits CELSIUS® provides," Kahn added.

CELSIUS® is a lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector. CELSIUS® has four beverage lines that each offer a proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formula with distinct clinically-proven benefits such as boosting endurance and building lean body muscle to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides.

For more information on Echo Fox, please visit the official organization website at echofox.gg . For more information on CELSIUS®, please visit the brand website at www.celsius.com .

ABOUT ECHO FOX

Founded in 2015 by Rick Fox, former NBA star and current leader in the esports space, Echo Fox has become one of the premier esports organizations and media companies in the world. Recognized by Forbes as one of the most valuable esports organizations in 2018, Echo Fox focuses on player development and competitive achievement, having recruited some of the best esports athletes in the world. Leading the way in the ever-growing esports media industry, Echo Fox is setting the standard for professional esports organizations, on and off the digital field.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), founded in April 2004, is a global company that has a branded portfolio consisting of two beverage lines; each offering proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas that are clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users.* The CELSIUS® Original Line comes in nine delicious sparkling and non-carbonated flavors in sleek 12oz cans and is also available in single-serve powder packets in four on-the-go, enjoyable flavors. The CELSIUS® Stevia Line is an extension of the original line offering naturally-caffeinated and naturally-sweetened and is available in five refreshing sparkling and non-sparkling flavors.



New to the portfolio is CELSIUS HEAT™, which offers an additional 100mg of caffeine than the Original and Stevia extension, for a total of 300mg per can. It also contains 2,000mg of L-citrulline, a vasodilator. CELSIUS HEAT™ is sold in 16oz cans, is available in five carbonated flavors and was developed for those seeking a bolder version of the Original and Stevia line extension – which are sold in 12oz cans and appeal to the masses as an active lifestyle brand. As with all CELSIUS® products, CELSIUS HEAT™ is a thermogenic and is an ideal 16oz energy drink given it is proven-to-function and is healthier than competitive 16oz traditional energy drinks with high sugar content. CELSIUS HEAT™ targets millennial fitness enthusiasts, avid gym goers, professional trainers, competitive athletes, the military and first responders.



CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is sold nationally through dominant fitness channel distributors and retailers, The Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target, 7- Eleven, Sprouts, The Fresh Market and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's, Food Lion, CVS and many more.



*CELSIUS®' functional claims are backed by six published university studies. The first study was conducted in 2005 and additional studies from the University of Oklahoma were conducted over the next five years. The studies were published in peer-reviewed journals and validate the unique benefits that CELSIUS® provides.



For more information, please visit the brand websites: www.celsius.com, www.celsiusheat.com and investor site www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

