Echo Global Logistics Adds Preferred Lanes and Suggested Loads to EchoDrive®

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced today it added Preferred Lanes and Suggested Loads functionality to EchoDrive® to better optimize the way their carrier network finds and books available freight.

EchoDrive, which is built on the EchoAccelerator proprietary architecture, is a web portal and mobile app that gives carriers real-time access to search, bid, book, manage, and get paid on freight hauled for Echo. The platform's load management tool and document upload capabilities streamlines operations, keeps dispatchers organized, and helps drivers get back on the road faster.

"The new functionality is focused on simplifying the process of finding available freight for EchoDrive users," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Our new Suggested Loads feature enables carriers to quickly see shipments that are a good fit for them based on their criteria and our proprietary algorithms."

Preferred Lanes allows carriers to inform Echo of lanes they regularly look for and to be notified when these shipments are available. EchoDrive's Suggested Loads informs carriers of reload opportunities that are available for shipments they are hauling for Echo. Carriers can also choose to be alerted when they do a search for available shipments, so anytime freight becomes available that matches that search, they are notified. In addition to the value carriers get from EchoDrive, Echo's shipper partners also benefit from the capacity, shipment visibility, and document collection processes that EchoDrive facilitates.

The new functionality in the EchoDrive web portal and mobile app has been well received in the market. Kate Moss, a dispatcher at Yopo Expedite said, "This is a time saver for searching loads. I no longer need to make long phone calls and now have fast, online access to loads that I'm most interested in. I love receiving my Suggested Loads alerts. This allows me to book the best loads for my needs immediately."

Nick Kraynak at Meadow Lark said, "With these new online features, I have been able to reduce the time I spend hunting for loads. I have some drivers who live in difficult freight areas, but this feature keeps an eye on these areas for me and lets me know when there are loads I may want to book. This is a game-changer for me for sure."

"The new EchoDrive functionality makes it easier for our EchoDrive users to find shipments that are a good fit for them," said Jay Gustafson, SVP of Marketplace Solutions at Echo. "This should not only streamline their ability to find good shipments, but it should also help keep more of our 50,000 carrier partners moving their equipment with Echo."

To become a carrier or signup for EchoDrive, visit: https://www.echo.com/technology/echodrive/signup

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

ECHO: Corporate

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:

Zach Jecklin

SVP of Strategy

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2046

Media Relations:

Christopher Clemmensen

SVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.echo.com

