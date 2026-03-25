Echo Global Logistics Completes Acquisition of ITS Logistics, Expanding Integrated Full Supply Chain Solutions

Acquisition expands Echo's supply chain and AI-enabled logistics solutions, creating a scaled provider with $5.2 billion in combined 2025 revenue

CHICAGO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced it has completed its acquisition of ITS Logistics ("ITS"), one of North America's fastest-growing third-party logistics providers headquartered in Reno, Nevada. The acquisition expands Echo's scale and strengthens its ability to deliver integrated, full supply chain solutions for complex logistics needs across North America to shippers of all sizes. The transaction represents another step in Echo's strategy to expand its capabilities, technology, and network to support increasingly complex supply chains.

Echo Global Logistics Completes Acquisition of ITS Logistics

The combination brings together Echo's technology-enabled transportation and supply chain solutions with ITS Logistics' differentiated capabilities, including its industry-leading drop trailer and trailer pool program, dedicated capacity solutions, container management and drayage capabilities, and omnichannel fulfillment solutions. Echo and ITS generated approximately $5.2 billion in combined revenue in 2025, creating one of the largest and most advanced technology-enabled logistics providers in North America. The complementary capabilities of the two organizations create meaningful opportunities to expand solutions across both companies' customer bases.

"Adding ITS to Echo helps us execute our vision of becoming a full supply chain solution by leveraging people and technology with solutions that deliver for our shippers," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer of Echo Global Logistics. "ITS brings highly complementary capabilities in areas such as drop-trailer programs, dedicated capacity, and container management and drayage capabilities. Combined with Echo's advanced technology, automation, and expanding use of AI across our operations, this strengthens our ability to deliver smarter, more reliable solutions for customers while continuing to scale the range of services we provide."

Echo continues to invest significantly in technology, automation, and AI-driven decision making to support systems that power pricing, capacity matching, shipment execution, and supply chain visibility across its transportation network.

Founded in 1999, ITS Logistics has built a strong reputation for solving complex supply chain challenges for many of North America's leading brands. The company is widely recognized for its innovative DropFleet trailer pool program, as well as its capabilities in dedicated transportation, container management, and sustainable transportation solutions.

"Joining Echo represents a significant next chapter for ITS," said Scott Pruneau, Chief Executive Officer of ITS Logistics. "Both organizations share a strong commitment to service, innovation, and operational excellence. By combining ITS' differentiated logistics capabilities with Echo's technology and scale, we are well-positioned to bring even greater value and expanded solutions to our customers."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as lead financial advisor, and UBS Group AG acted as financial advisor to Echo on the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Echo.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as lead financial advisor, and Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor to ITS. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to ITS.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains.

For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

EVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.