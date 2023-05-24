Echo Global Logistics Earns Recognition for the 10th Year as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For

News provided by

Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

24 May, 2023, 09:30 ET

This award commends companies that foster a positive workplace culture

CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has again been recognized as a great place to work by Chicago's 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. This award program, hosted by the National Association for Business Resources, honors companies that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to their employees, identifiable in their human resources practices. This is the 10th time Echo has received this award.

"Our workplace culture fosters success within our dedicated team and across our business," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Cutting-edge technology combined with collaboration from our talented employees allows Echo to provide exceptional transportation management services for our clients and carriers and thriving careers for our team members."

"Through continuous training, guidance, and support, Echo employees drive our business and boost each other up with our wins," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "We're proud to be recognized for the 10th time as a Best and Brightest company along with so many equally outstanding organizations. I'm appreciative of all the Echo team members who work hard and carry the load together every day."

Echo cultivates a positive and productive workplace environment by ensuring employees are supported with extensive training, robust benefits, mentorship and development opportunities, time off for volunteering, team-building events, and recreational clubs such as its own softball league. In addition to team member support programs, Echo remains dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a variety of business resource groups (BRGs) that foster inclusivity and encourage the amplification of diverse voices.

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading, Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

