Echo Global Logistics' Molly Mangan Recognized by Women in Trucking Association

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced today that Molly Mangan, Echo's Senior Vice President of Sales, has been named a 2023 Top Women to Watch by the Women in Trucking Association. A 13-year Echo veteran, Mangan has held a number of roles across multiple departments including inside sales, acquisition implementation, claims, operations, and sales leadership.

"I'm immensely grateful to be recognized by the Women in Trucking Association for this award and to be named among so many other accomplished women," Mangan said. "Sharing Echo's commitment to bringing diversity to the supply chain and transportation industry makes me proud to be a part of this team."

"We're thrilled to see Molly recognized for all of her dedicated work," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Molly continually exemplifies Echo's values while providing meaningful leadership and service to create solutions for our clients every day."

Mangan is passionate about building female leadership in the industry and last year became an Executive Sponsor of Women at Echo, one of the company's Business Resource Groups (BRG) aimed at encouraging and enabling women to advance their skills through collaboration and discussion. Through this passion project, Mangan continues to expand on charity programming, partnering with non-profits such as Girls on the Run to extend community volunteerism across the country.

The Women in Trucking Association strives to encourage employment, address obstacles and celebrate success as it pertains to gender diversity. The Top Women to Watch Awards highlight the accomplishments of women in the industry both in their careers and in ways they've gone above and beyond to support other women.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and temperature-controlled shipments. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

