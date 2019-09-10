Echo Global Logistics Named 2019 Top Green Provider by Food Logistics

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, has been named a 2019 Top Green Provider by Food Logistics magazine, a publication that covers the food supply chain. Food Logistics recognized Echo's efforts to reduce carbon emissions for shippers and carriers.

Since 2010, Echo has partnered with the EPA's SmartWay® Transport program to measure, benchmark, and improve its environmental footprint. Accordingly, Echo seeks to mitigate environmental risks for companies and reduce transportation-related emissions that affect climate change.

Echo shares its freight activity with the EPA, which tracks emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and particulate matter.

"Echo improves the operational efficiencies of its clients and carriers by leveraging backhaul opportunities, consolidating shipments, and utilizing data and analytics to improve overall supply chain management," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "The result is simplified transportation with lower emissions for Echo's clients, including those in the food and beverage industry, as well as carriers."

In addition to establishing a network design and leveraging best practices, Echo's vast transportation network includes intermodal rail providers that offer sustainable solutions to shippers. Combined with Echo's advanced technology, intermodal helps clients reduce fuel consumption, lessen highway congestion, and generate less pollution.

"At Echo, environmental awareness goes hand in hand with great service," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "When we move goods more efficiently for our clients, we reduce carbon emissions in the supply chain. We will continue to do our part to act as good environmental stewards."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

