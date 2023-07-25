Echo Global Logistics Named 2023 3PL Company of the Year by SupplyTech Breakthrough

Echo has been recognized as a leader in logistics for its innovative technology.

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been selected by SupplyTech Breakthrough as the 2023 3PL Company of the Year. Echo was selected for this award in the logistics category out of more than 1400 nominations spanning 22 categories.

"We're proud to see Echo recognized for the innovative technology that allows our company to provide value-added services for our clients and carriers," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "By leveraging the latest in AI and machine learning, as well as continuing to invest in our transportation management system, Echo offers technology-enabled transportation solutions our clients and carriers can depend on."

"Being recognized as a technology leader next to so many other tech-forward companies is significant," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "With technology at the core of our company, Echo is able to provide transportation solutions more efficiently and effectively as we help innovate the logistics industry."

Echo leverages the latest in technology-based solutions to simplify transportation management, adapt to a shipper or carrier's changing transportation needs, and helps clients make informed decisions with dynamic, real-time analysis. Echo brings technology to your fingertips and experts to your side through automated solutions for shippers and carriers, backed by 24/7 assistance.

SupplyTech Breakthrough is a segment of Tech Breakthrough, an organization which provides market intelligence, research, and recognition for programs in the technology sector. SupplyTech focuses on the supply chain industry, logistics technology and tools, and the services and companies which keep the supply chain moving. This is the second year SupplyTech has hosted this award.

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading, Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

