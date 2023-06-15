Echo Global Logistics Named a 2023 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics

This recognition marks the seventh year in a row Echo has won this award

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named to Food Logistics' 2023 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list for the seventh year in a row. Food Logistics, the supply chain industry's only food and beverage publication, honors leaders in the logistics and cold storage industry through this award.

"Receiving this award once again for our logistics expertise is a testament to our industry-leading technology and service," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Echo is an innovator in temperature-controlled consolidation and our acquisition of Roadtex has added more than 2 million square feet of temp-controlled warehouse space and one of the largest national dedicated temperature-controlled fleets, with same day access to 85% of the U.S."

"We're proud to be recognized for our temperature-controlled and cold storage capabilities in addition to our logistics expertise," agreed Frank Hurst, Executive Vice President of LTL. "From temp-controlled solutions to warehousing, order selection, drayage, pool distribution, multimodal shipping, and much more, Echo continually sets the service standard for our clients, carriers, and the industry as a whole."

The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list functions as a collection of company leaders within the food and beverage supply chain. As a logistics provider, Echo combines cutting-edge technology with industry expertise and a diverse shipping network to provide a variety of transportation capabilities. Additionally, through its acquisition of Roadtex Transportation in 2022, Echo offers temperature-controlled LTL, warehousing, container unloading, cross-dock, pick and packing, repacking, shrink packaging, overwrapping, conversion projects, UCC 128, UPC, and standard label generation for food and grocery as well as confectionary, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical products. These operations allow Echo to transport its clients' products with care and attention, ensuring shipments arrive on-time and maintain their quality.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading, Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

