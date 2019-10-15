Echo Global Logistics Named to Global Trade's Top 50 Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Providers for 2019

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, was selected for Global Trade's Top 50 Third-Party Logistics Providers "Fabulous Fifty" list. Global Trade, a leading logistics magazine and news website that focuses on domestic and global expansion solutions, celebrates excellence in the 3PL sector with its Top 50 list, recognizing companies that "want to be more than just providers but partners in your business success."

Echo's entry in the Global Trade magazine story on this year's Top 50 Third-Party Logistics Providers notes that Echo began "with the noble goal of simplifying logistics" and "has achieved it by integrating technology into their processes and procedures." The write-up mentions that Echo's "proprietary EchoAccelerator suite enables a better experience for everyone from the shipper to the carrier to the Echo team."

"We're thrilled to be included in the Global Trade Top 50 Third-Party Logistics Providers list for 2019," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Every day, our experienced professionals help customers improve and simplify their logistics. Customers can leverage our online shipping portal, EchoShip to quote, book, ship, track, and pay, while carriers can use our EchoDrive dispatcher portal and driver app to search, bid, manage, track freight, and get paid faster. All of which is supported by our 24/7/365 team who work in conjunction with our technology."

Echo Global Logistics has earned a number of awards and accolades this year. They were selected by editors of Inbound Logistics for the 75 Green Supply Chain Partners list which features companies that go above and beyond to help shippers maintain sustainable, eco-friendly supply chain operations. Echo was named Top Green Provider by Food Logistics magazine. Readers of Inbound Logistics recognized them as the #1 Top 3PL Provider for the third year in a row. Echo was named #5 in Transport Topics' 2019 ranking of top freight brokerages. The company was also recognized as an employer of choice by two Chicago-area organizations. As industry recognition rolls in, Echo is growing rapidly, moving up nearly 100 spots in the Fortune 1000 list.

"As suggested by Global Trade's criteria for inclusion in the Top 50 Third-Party Logistics Provider list, delivering a great customer experience is the key to excelling in the 3PL space," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "At Echo, we're committed to providing the best possible experience through a combination of outstanding customer service and innovative technology that streamlines transportation and creates efficiencies. We're grateful for this validation of that commitment, and we appreciate the loyalty of our customers and carriers."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

