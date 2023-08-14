Echo Global Logistics Offers Automated Negotiation Feature for Carriers

Echo's automated technology creates a seamless carrier booking experience

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/-- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, is excited to highlight the addition of automated carrier negotiations to EchoDrive, its online carrier platform. With this innovative new feature, carriers can submit a bid on available loads and receive an instant notification of acceptance or counteroffer, accelerating the bidding process and streamlining the booking of available freight.

"Echo continues to pursue innovative transportation technology with our automated carrier negotiation system," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "This new process, combined with our advanced load-matching algorithm, allows carriers to now find available freight and book it in an automated manner within seconds, eliminating inefficiencies associated with the time carriers spend gaining access to freight."

"We're excited to offer automated negotiation capabilities that give our carriers real-time feedback on the rates they've submitted," said Jay Gustafson, Executive Vice President of Brokerage Operations. "This new negotiation process simplifies transportation management for EchoDrive carriers by providing a seamless booking experience, powered by our behind-the-scenes algorithmic intelligence."

Echo's automated negotiation capabilities allow dispatchers to locate available shipments they're interested in and book digitally even if the listed Book Now price isn't a good fit. The platform's unique algorithm determines if a bid is within the threshold Echo is willing to accept and, once the carrier bid has been input, they receive a rapid, automated response either accepting, counteroffering, or rejecting the bid. This new feature functions via EchoDrive, Echo's web portal, which gives carriers real-time access to search, view, and bid on available loads.

About Echo Global Logistics 
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading, Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.  

