Echo Global Logistics Ranks #871 in Fortune 1000

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced it has moved up the Fortune 1000 list to #871. Echo posted more than $2.4 billion in revenue in 2018 and 25.6 percent year-over-year growth. The latest Fortune 1000 ranking underscores Echo's continuous efforts to revolutionize the third-party logistics (3PL) industry with a unique combination of network density, dedicated service, and technology.

Founded in 2005, Echo simplifies transportation management with technologies that make shipping fast, efficient, and cost-effective. Echo's proprietary platform compiles and analyzes data from a network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to serve clients across all industries and modes of transportation. Headquartered in Chicago, Echo employs more than 2,500 logistics professionals in 30 offices around the U.S.

"Echo's position on the Fortune 1000 list is a result of simplifying transportation for our clients and carriers by leveraging our proprietary technology," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Our high level of service is enabled by our long history of innovation and investment in our multi-modal technology."

Echo ranked #1 in Inbound Logistics magazine's "Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards" two years in a row. The company is considered one of Chicago's largest digital tech companies and one of the city's "Best & Brightest" places to work.

"Echo's technological advancements over the last fourteen years enable us to serve shippers and carriers in new and better ways with improved productivity, predictive analytics, and enhanced freight visibility," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Our multi-modal capabilities allow us to serve small and medium-sized businesses as well as Fortune 500 shippers across the U.S. In addition, our strong relationship with our carrier network provides reliable access to capacity to serve our shippers' needs."

To view Echo's Fortune 1000 profile, visit http://fortune.com/fortune500/echo-global-logistics/

About Echo Global Logistics

