Echo Global Logistics Recognized as One of the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation® for the Fourth Time

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competitions identify and honor organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their employee enrichment and fulfillment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top employer on both the national and local levels once again this year," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we adjusted our operations for the safety and wellbeing of our employees, but we've never lost focus on maintaining our distinct workplace culture to ensure our team members remain engaged and fulfilled, whether they are working remote or have chosen to return to our offices. To earn these recognitions this year is especially significant as they underscore our commitment to our employees despite these challenging times."

"At Echo, we promote a positive workplace culture where employees are empowered to succeed and grow," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "This year, we've expanded Echo's Diversity & Inclusion efforts to ensure employees of all backgrounds, perspectives, and abilities are empowered to reach their full potential. Our dedication to continuously enhancing the experience of all our team members is just one way we continue to distinguish ourselves as an employer of choice and attract top talent."

Echo has received many accolades this year for its performance as a third-party logistics provider, including being voted the #1 Top 3PL in Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards for the fourth year in a row. Echo has also been recognized for its industry-leading technology, as well as for its commitment to sustainability. In addition, Echo earned three ISO certifications for its quality management system, medical device quality management system, and environmental management system, a unique achievement in the 3PL sector.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:

Zach Jecklin

SVP of Strategy

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2046

Media Relations:

Christopher Clemmensen

SVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

