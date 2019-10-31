Echo Global Logistics Recognized by 2020 "Women on Boards" Campaign for Outstanding Corporate Board Diversity

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced today the company was recognized by the 2020 Women on Boards Campaign, which honors publicly traded businesses with 20% or more women on their board of directors. Echo Board Member Nelda J. Connors will accept the award on the company's behalf at the 8th Annual National Conversation on Board Diversity event in Chicago.

Women make up 28% of board members at Echo, and Chairman of the Board and CEO Doug Waggoner will be recognized with a CEO Ambassador Award for his work in promoting board diversity. A grassroots campaign that started in 2010, 2020 Women on Boards' 10-year goal was to increase women's board representation to 20% at publicly traded Russell 3000 Index companies by 2020. The organization achieved that objective early when the percentage of women with board seats reached 20.4% this year.

"It's an honor for Echo Global Logistics to be recognized by the 2020 Women on Boards campaign, and we're thrilled to have played a part in reaching the campaign's goal early," said Connors. "Board representation is incredibly important for many reasons, including the fact that diverse perspectives help companies formulate better strategies and achieve greater success, as Echo's own corporate success story demonstrates."

This recognition is the latest in a series of honors Echo Global Logistics earned this year. Echo was recognized as the #1 Top 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics for the third consecutive year, in addition to being named #5 in Transport Topics' 2019 ranking of top freight brokerages, and moving up nearly 100 places on the Fortune 1000 list. The company was recognized as an employer of choice by two Chicago-area organizations. Echo was also named Top Green Provider by Food Logistics.

"As the 2020 Women on Boards campaign notes, women's board representation is improving, but too many companies still fall well below the 20% threshold, and women remain underrepresented in business leadership," Waggoner said. "We're proud to be recognized by 2020 Women on Boards as a company that is part of the solution, and Echo remains committed to increasing representation and gaining the diverse perspectives that help us navigate a complex and evolving market."

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

