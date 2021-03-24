Echo Global Logistics Releases Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

CHICAGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, today announced the release of its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which provides an overview of the company's efforts surrounding the ESG issues that are most significant to its business and stakeholders.

The report covers Echo's ESG priorities, their status, and the company's ongoing dedication to these efforts. It addresses Echo's commitments and policies relating to climate change and greenhouse gas emissions among other environmental considerations, social issues such as Diversity & Inclusion and employee health and safety, and key governance matters.

"As a leading third-party logistics provider, we at Echo recognize the significant opportunity we have to make a positive impact on the ESG issues that are important to us and our stakeholders as well as society at large," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "We're proud to present Echo's first ESG report and share how our company is addressing these critical matters."

To identify and prioritize key ESG issues, Echo undertook a comprehensive materiality analysis and conducted an internal review of the importance of the material issues to its business and stakeholders. The report focuses on the key issues that were identified through the materiality assessment.

"At Echo, we know that our success is dependent on the trust and confidence our stakeholders have in us, so we're pleased to release this report to provide them with visibility into Echo's ESG efforts and emphasize our commitment to serving their best interests," said Pete Rogers, Chief Financial Officer at Echo and head of the company's ESG Steering Committee. "We look forward to further developing our ESG strategy and building upon the great progress we've made so far."

To learn more about Echo's ESG efforts and view the full report, please visit https://ir.echo.com/corporate-responsibility-overview.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:

Zach Jecklin

SVP of Strategy

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2046

Media Relations:

Christopher Clemmensen

SVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.echo.com

