Echo Global Logistics Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, 2019

CHICAGO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced today that it will release second quarter 2019 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, July, 24, 2019.

Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kyle Sauers, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on July 24, 2019 to discuss results.

To participate: Please call 877-303-6235 (toll free) or 631-291-4837 (toll) and reference "Echo Global Logistics."

To listen to the webcast: A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Echo website, http://ir.echo.com, for one year following the call.

To listen to an audio replay: Please call 855-859-2056 (toll free) or 404-537-3406 (toll) and enter conference ID 9099545. The audio replay will be available through July 31, 2019.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Kyle Sauers

Chief Financial Officer

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-7695

Zach Jecklin

SVP of Strategy

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2046

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

SVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

