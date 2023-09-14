Echo Global Logistics' SVP of Engineering Christina Garcia Named to Crain's Notable Women in STEM 2023

News provided by

Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

14 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

Garcia is recognized for her work expanding Echo's technology core

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced Christina Garcia, SVP of Engineering, has been named to Crain's Chicago Notable Women in STEM 2023. Garcia was recognized for fostering relationships with engineers and for her analytical work, ensuring business functionality is readily available to shippers and carriers.

"It's an honor to be named to this award list," Garcia said. "As a leader in Echo's engineering department, I strive to be available as a mentor and teacher for others, helping to promote individual and team success as well as elevate technical excellence and deliver quality."

"Christina quickly infused efficiency and adaptability into our Echo team and technological landscape," said Zach Jecklin, Chief Information Officer at Echo. "Her engineering expertise has added tremendous value to our modernization agenda and elevated our technology administration."

Crain's Women in STEM features top women leaders in Chicago who are making an impact in the fields of technology, science, math, and engineering. Those recognized by this award demonstrate a measurable impact in their work and ability to effect change, make significant contributions to their industry or community, and illustrate leadership capabilities for other women in STEM and professional organizations.

Garcia's contributions to enhancing Echo's value proposition to shippers and carriers through its robust technology suite have been significant. She partnered with Echo's product and business teams to understand the end user's needs and challenges, allowing her to form technical considerations to the company's business strategy. Garcia also actively promotes modern technological approaches to business while balancing deliverable objectives, enabling her engineering team to simplify operations and designs while taking Echo's technology suite to the next level.

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com

ECHO: Corporate 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Christopher Clemmensen 
SVP of Marketing 
Echo Global Logistics 
312-784-2132 

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

