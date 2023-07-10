Echo Global Logistics Voted #1 3PL in Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards for Seventh Year in a Row

News provided by

Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

10 Jul, 2023, 09:30 ET

Echo has maintained or improved its rank within the top 10 for 13 years running 

CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been voted the #1 third-party logistics provider (3PL) by Inbound Logistics' 2023 Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards for the seventh year in a row. This win also marks the 13th consecutive year Echo has been chosen by the magazine's readers as a top 10 3PL. 

Continue Reading

"This award means a lot to us at Echo. It's truly an honor to win this for the seventh time," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Shippers and carriers who work with Echo understand and appreciate the effectiveness of our technology and the dedication of our employees. I'm grateful for every industry professional who continues to support Echo each year." 

"Going the extra mile to simplify transportation for our clients and carriers is what Echo is all about," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "I'd like to thank Inbound Logistics for their support as well as our Echo team members who, combined with our innovative technology including EchoShip™ and EchoDrive®, continue to set the logistics standard for excellence."

For more than two decades, Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards recognize leading 3PLs which demonstrate responsible and flexible service through the earned trust of their customers. Each year, thousands of the magazine's readers participate on the awards process by voting for their favorite 3PL. For the past 13 years, Echo has managed to maintain or improve its rank on this list by combining highly effective, industry-leading technology such as advanced, load-matching algorithms, with exemplary, 24/7 service. 

"Year after year, Inbound Logistics asks its audience to tell us which third-party logistics providers deliver the best solutions, technology, and service. And year after year, they tell us Echo Global Logistics," said Felicia Stratton, Editor at Inbound Logistics. "Echo consistently earns the #1 spot in the Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards, receiving high marks for their customer service and ability to meet any supply chain challenge thrown their way."

About Echo Global Logistics  
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading, Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.   

ECHO: Corporate  

MEDIA CONTACT:  
Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics 
312-784-2132  

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

Also from this source

Echo Global Logistics Named a 2023 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics

Echo Global Logistics Earns Recognition for the 10th Year as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.