Echo Global Logistics Voted #1 Top 3PL for Third Consecutive Year by Inbound Logistics

CHICAGO, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, was voted #1 by readers of Inbound Logistics, earning the #1 ranking in the 2019 Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards for the third consecutive year. The company was recognized as a top 10 third-party logistics provider (3PL) by logistics professionals based on service and quality for the ninth year in a row.

"This recognition is such an honor because Inbound Logistics readers chose us as the top 3PL in service and quality," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Being ranked first for three years in a row is a testament to the dedicated work of the entire Echo team, and it validates our commitment to simplify transportation by connecting businesses with carriers who ship goods quickly, securely, and cost-effectively."

"From our founding to the present day, we've demonstrated how technology can streamline transportation and generate efficiencies in a fragmented market," Waggoner observed. "Our digital evolution continues, as the launch of our proprietary EchoAccelerator platform as well as the rollout of EchoDrive and EchoShip showed earlier this year. Our continuous innovation keeps Echo at the forefront of the logistics sector, and our customers respond positively to that leadership."

"We are grateful for the loyalty and support of our customers and carriers," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "We're also incredibly proud of our employees, who earned this recognition. Their commitment to customer success and our groundbreaking proprietary technology and extensive carrier network allow Echo to consistently deliver exceptional service. That's how we've earned top honors for three years in a row."

For nine years, Echo Global Logistics has ranked in the top 10 in Inbound Logistics' prestigious industry award. In 2015 and 2016, the company earned the second-place slot, moving up to number one in 2017 and retaining that designation each year since. For all nine years the company has been in the Inbound Logistics top 10, it has either matched the previous year's ranking or moved to a higher level.

"Echo's journey has been exciting to watch," said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. "We're proud of the growth Echo has demonstrated over the years, and we look forward to seeing what's next for the company as it continues to pursue innovations in technology and customer service."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:

Zach Jecklin

SVP of Strategy

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2046

Media Relations:

Christopher Clemmensen

SVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.echo.com

