Echo360 2024 Tech Grants Program

New award opportunities for Historically Black Colleges and Universities address systemic funding disparities, unlocking potential of all learners.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global, SaaS-based video platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, announced its annual grants program today across global education, business, and government markets.

As in past years, the 2024 Echo360 e3 Tech Grants Program will award recipients with cash or software grants ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 in two grant categories:

Echo360's 2024 e3 Tech Grants Program offers additional grants for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

EchoImpact Grants supporting instructors and researchers using Echo360 solutions to empirically improve learner outcomes. EchoInnovation Grants providing software solutions to help teachers and trainers develop innovative practices that improve learning engagement.

New for the 2024 program, and coinciding with an announcement from U.S. Representative Alma Adams (D–NC 12th District) that Echo360 has officially joined Dell, Adobe and other tech leaders in the HBCU Partnership Challenge, eligible applications from America's Historically Black Colleges and Universities have the potential to receive awards doubling in size.

"Our objective in creating awards specifically for HBCUs is to further expand the equity, engagement and evidence principles on which the e3 Tech Grants Program is anchored," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to join Rep. Adams and leading companies across the country in addressing these gaps and unlocking the potential of all learners through the HBCU Partnership Challenge."

"I am excited to see Echo360 join the ranks of many other corporate and private partners in the HBCU Partnership Challenge," said Representative Adams, Ph.D., Founder and Co-Chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, which started the Challenge in 2017. "HBCUs are a foundation of the diversity that helps make our country great. Thanks to the strategic, intentional investments of our HBCU Partnership Challenge participants, students of color will be better prepared to meet the changing needs of our workforce. They will strengthen our economy and our nation for generations to come."

Criteria for all 2024 grants, including those awarded to HBCU's, are based on Echo360's "e3" formula for inspired learning:

EQUITY : Demonstrating that all learners are uniquely supported to engage and excel regardless of environment, access and ability.

: Demonstrating that all learners are uniquely supported to engage and excel regardless of environment, access and ability. ENGAGEMENT : Demonstrating that everyone learns better when they are actively participating.

: Demonstrating that everyone learns better when they are actively participating. EVIDENCE: Demonstrating a commitment to measuring progress and outcomes empirically.

Applications will be accepted through March 22, 2024 from any entity that provides learning opportunities across the North American, EMEA, and APAC regions that Echo360 supports. Eligibility includes K12 schools, colleges/universities, businesses and non-profits. There is no entry fee, and no purchase is required. More details and online applications are available at www.echo360.com/company/grants.

