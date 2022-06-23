Echo360 Adds Innovative Chief Technology Officer

Entrepreneurial engineering leader Manoj Rana joins company to fuel innovation and growth.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global, SaaS-based video learning platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, announced today that Manoj Rana has been named its Chief Technology Officer. Rana has a proven track record of engineering leadership across start-up and established business and educational markets, and brings expertise in building scalable, low latency platforms to Echo360 at a time of significant growth as schools and businesses around the world manage ongoing hybrid learning and working environments.

Manoj Rana, Chief Technology Officer at Echo360

Prior to joining Echo360, Rana was the Vice President of Engineering at EdCast and also co-founded Aquimo, a mobile games and brand engagement platform company. He has also held global leadership positions at Coventry Health Care, Ameritrade, and HCL Consulting, and has co-authored multiple patents on mobile device sensors. He holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and an MS (CS) from the National Institute of Technology

"I'm excited to be joining Echo360 at this time of accelerated growth and innovation," said Rana. "The company's impact on technology-enhanced learning and instruction around the world has been profound for over 20 years, and there's more innovation ahead as we develop and deliver an even greater level of customization and personalization at scale."

Rana joins Echo360 at a time of rapid innovation and increasing market impact. Echo360 has extended its reach into education, business, and government markets, and expanded its portfolio of inspired learning solutions to include video content management and engagement, polling, authoring, assessment, and content solutions including PointSolutions, Dojo360, ExamView, and Knowbly. The company has been engaging its broadened set of global customers, employees, and stakeholders, many of whom will be attending the company's first EchoExperience 2022 virtual community conference June 27 – 29 at https://echoexperience22.com.

"It's great to have Manoj in this critical role at Echo360," said Murad Velani, Echo360's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Manoj brings deep technology domain knowledge in the EdTech space, a strategic mindset, a proven track record of building world-class collaborative engineering teams, and joining us at a time where his expertise is perfectly matched with our company's rapid growth through organic and acquisition strategies. Under Manoj's leadership our global engineering teams will deliver even greater levels of transformational impact for the thousands of institutions and millions of learners we serve around the world."

