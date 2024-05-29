Echo360 Leader Jocasta Williams Expands Role Across Europe, Middle East and Africa

Williams extends industry-leading customer advocacy and leadership experience to span APAC and EMEA regions for global edtech firm.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global SaaS platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, announced the promotion and expansion of duties of Jocasta Williams, General Manager of the company's Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, to now include geographies and customers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

A video learning pioneer with over 20 years experience at Echo360, Williams has helped some of the world's largest universities improve student engagement and outcomes through innovative learning technologies. As General Manager of the company's APAC region, Williams and team count Australia's entire "Group of 8" research institutions (including The University of Melbourne, The University of Sydney, and Monash University) along with other signature schools such as Murdoch University and Macquarie University among the higher education partners they support. In her expanded role, Williams now brings that same customer centricity, collaborative approach, and focus on learning outcomes to the majority of the UK's "Russell Group" of universities, including the University of Glasgow, The University of Edinburgh, King's College London, and many more.

"I'm thrilled to be working with the great universities and people Echo360 supports across EMEA," said Williams. "As Echo360 continues to expand its Echosystem of inspired learning solutions for customers around the world, this geographic expansion comes at both a natural and opportune time for everyone."

Integrated and independent, Echo360's Echosystem of learning solutions span instructional content creation (EchoAuthor), video delivery and management (EchoVideo), learning engagement (EchoEngage), and assessment (EchoExam). The company's recent acquisition of Inkling, an innovative mobile-enabled learning management system designed for front-line employees and learners, is both complementary and accretive to Echo360's learning impact across education and business markets.

"Jo has built trusted relationships with some of Echo360's largest and most influential customers in higher education for over two decades by being the epitome of a true partner," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and CEO. "She possesses deep domain knowledge in both education and technology, and operates with genuine authenticity and a commitment to doing what's right by administrators, instructors, and learners above all."

Williams holds degrees from the University of Surrey and The University of Western Australia. Joining Williams and the expanding EMEA team will be Linda Storey, a 25-year curriculum and technology industry veteran. Initially working for a large corporation who provided ICT solutions and training for teachers and practitioners working in schools and colleges, she then worked for WebCT (now Anthology) as the consultant introducing the world of Virtual Learning Environment to UK Universities and Further Education Colleges.

Linda previously worked with Echo360 in the region for 14 years, introducing lecture capture and video-based learning to many universities across the UK and expanding into Europe. Storey returns to Echo360 in the role of Executive Strategic Account Consultant for the EMEA region.

Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud and grounded in principles of learning equity, evidence, and engagement, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record, and consume content, give and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey.www.echo360.com.

