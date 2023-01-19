Echo360 Announces 2023 Tech Grants Program

Signature "e3" technology grants advance equity, evidence, and engagement in inspired learning experiences around the world.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global, SaaS-based video platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, announced its annual grants program today across global education, business, and government markets.

This year's program will once again award up to 20 recipients with cash or software grants between $2,000 - $5,000 in each of the program's two categories:

Echo360's grants support innovations and impact in learning equity, evidence, and engagement.

EchoImpact Grants supporting instructors and researchers using Echo360 solutions to empirically improve learner outcomes. EchoInnovation Grants providing software solutions to help teachers and trainers develop innovative practices that improve learning engagement.

Criteria for both grants are based on Echo360's "e3" formula for inspired learning:

EQUITY : Demonstrating that all learners are afforded equal opportunity to engage and excel regardless of environment, access, and ability.

: Demonstrating that all learners are afforded equal opportunity to engage and excel regardless of environment, access, and ability. ENGAGEMENT : Demonstrating that everyone learns better when they are actively participating.

: Demonstrating that everyone learns better when they are actively participating. EVIDENCE: Demonstrating a commitment to measuring progress and outcomes empirically.

Applications will be accepted through March 24, 2023 from any entity that provides learning opportunities across the North American, EMEA, and APAC regions which Echo360 supports. Eligibility includes K12 schools, colleges/universities, businesses, and non-profits. There is no entry fee and no purchase is required. Application detail and submission is available at www.echo360.com/company/grants.

"My Echo360 grant is helping measure the influence that video-based, collaborative learning has on individual critical thinking skills," said 2022 ImpactGrant winner Rukmani Kuppuswami, a biology professor from Hill College. Matthew McElhenie of Hartnell College, another 2022 grant winner, stated "Echo360 grant is helping me increase student access to asynchronous content. A lot of our students are economically challenged and do not have computers. My goal is to use EchoVideo to allow these students an easier way to access content on the go."

The wide range of last year's grants, which will be reported on later this year at Echo360's EchoExperience 2023 community conference, advanced learning and training efforts spanning middle-school math assessments to opioid mitigation and hands-on medical training. A full list of 2022 grant winners can be found on the company's website at https://echo360.com/2022-grant-award-winners/.

"Our mission is to enable inspired learning experiences in any environment, and these EchoImpact and EchoInnovation Grants will once again accelerate the development and sharing of ideas from instructors and trainers around the world," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Echo360

Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud and grounded in principles of learning equity, evidence, and engagement, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record, and consume content, give and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey. www.echo360.com.

