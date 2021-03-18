Echo360 Announces Special Discounts and Services for Former Knowmia Enterprise Users

RESTON, Va., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techsmith's recent decision to end support for the Knowmia Enterprise video service provides users with a unique opportunity to upgrade to a next-generation cloud-based video platform. To support these transitions, Echo360 is pleased to announce a special offer for Knowmia Enterprise users to migrate seamlessly and affordably to Echo360, the award-winning video platform built specifically for education.

With video at the center of in-person, hybrid, and online education, Echo360 is uniquely designed to deliver high-quality, engaging instruction across all teaching modalities. Echo360 enables instructors and students to easily create, manage, and share video, and utilize specialized video learning tools to engage more closely with course material and each other for a more enriching and impactful learning experience. Tightly integrated with leading Learning Management Systems and video conferencing platforms, Echo360 enhances users' ability to create and deliver superior instructional content using existing educational infrastructure.

The most scalable and reliable cloud-based video platform on the market today, Echo360 is frequently selected to replace legacy video software such as Knowmia Enterprise. Through these experiences, the company has developed methodologies proven to quickly and safely migrate users and content to the Echo360 video platform. Additionally, Echo360 can easily import and playback videos created in Techsmith's Camtasia and Snag-It tools.

The Echo360 migration program for Knowmia Enterprise includes the following benefits:

Special discounted Echo360 license pricing

Seamless content migration at no charge

Unlimited video storage, streaming, and ASR transcription

Comprehensive user and administrator training at no charge

Dedicated Echo360 customer success team

"Techsmith's decision to exit the enterprise video market represents a unique opportunity for organizations to upgrade to a state-of-the-art platform that provides the best possible video learning experience," said Fred Singer, CEO of Echo360. "No other platform can match Echo360's proven track record of delivering the industry's most scalable, reliable, and engaging video platform, and we are embracing the opportunity to help organizations move to Echo360 with our special Knowmia Enterprise migration program."

Additional information about the migration program can be found at https://blog.echo360.com/knowmia-replacement.

About Echo360: Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning. Through our smarter video platform, learners and instructors have 24/7 access to discussion of course material, presentation materials, and the lecture itself. We generate data that helps instructors, higher education institutions, and continuing education organizations proactively identify and pursue opportunities to improve learning outcomes. Today, Echo360 technologies reach more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

SOURCE Echo360