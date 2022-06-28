Echo360 Awards $140,000 in Technology Grants

EchoInnovation and EchoImpact grants will advance teaching and research efforts around the world focused on educational equity, engagement and evidence.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today at its EchoExperience22 global virtual conference, Echo360, the leading video-based learning engagement platform serving education, business, and government markets announced $140,000 in grants to educators and administrators around the world advancing research and experimentation efforts behind the company's three principles of educational equity, engagement, and evidence. A total of 40 grants were made between the two award categories of EchoInnovation and EchoImpact.

EchoInnovation grant winners will receive up to $5,000 of Echo360 software solutions to help instructors and trainers develop innovative practices that improve learning engagement. Global EchoInnovation grants were made to:

NORTH AMERICAN REGION

Matthew McElhenie , Hartnell College

, Babu Sundaram, University of Houston

Morris Thomas , Howard University

, Hedi England , Flint River Academy

, Flint River Academy Marnie Imhoff , University of Nebraska Medical Center Medical Laboratory Science

, Medical Laboratory Science Islam Bedir, Governor's School for Science and Technology

and Technology Jesse Jurgenson , University of Alabama

, Sheena Carbaugh , Girls Leadership Academy

, Girls Leadership Academy Lynn Carpenter , University of Michigan

, Brittany Wilkins , Historians Connect

, Historians Connect Robert Gustas , Clark Middle School

, Sandra Abegglen , University of Calgary

, Susan Kilroy & Stephen Smith , UIC College of Nursing

& , UIC College of Nursing Lilly Benitez , Blade Craft Barber Academy

, Blade Craft Barber Academy Powell Robin, Travis 6th Grade – Amarillo ISD

Danielle Gulick , University of South Florida College of Medicine

ASIA PACIFIC REGION

Martin Hill , Murdoch University

, Murdoch University Miriam Nicholls , Trinity College Pathways School, The University of Melbourne

, Pathways School, The Alexandra Ludewig & Irene Lee , The University of Western Australia

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA REGION

Samuel Mbah , University of Lagos

EchoImpact grant winners will receive cash awards of up to $2,000 to empirically measure learner impact and outcomes through Echo360 solutions. Global EchoImpact grants were made to:

NORTH AMERICA REGION

Katie Moisse , McMaster University

, Michael Belanger , UMass Chan Medical School

, UMass Chan Medical School Erin Blauvelt , Clarkson University

, Kelsey Schmuhl , The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy

, The College of Pharmacy Garret Schneider , Noblesville West Middle School

, Noblesville West Middle School Rukmani Kuppuswami , Hill College

, Christopher Truelove , Augusta University

ASIA PACIFIC REGION

Joanne Hinitt , The University of Sydney

, The Alyssa Van Dreumel University of Western Australia

Elizabeth Marsland , Queensland University of Technology

, of Technology Danielle Logan-Flemming & Popi Sotiriadou, Griffith University

& Popi Sotiriadou, Wendy Erber , The University of Western Australia

, The University of Carolyn Bell , La Trobe University

, La Trobe University Emily Cook & Antony Edwards , Swinburne University of Technology

& , Garth Lategan , William Angliss Institute

, William Angliss Institute Kamanashis Biswas, Australian Catholic University

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA REGION

Victoria Stewart , University of Bradford

, University of Kasia Banas , University of Edinburgh

, Nidia Guadalupe & López Flores, Reykjavik University

& López Flores, University Emily Nordmann , University of Glasgo

"There were inspiring applications for both categories and these awards highlight innovative approaches to engaging students and measuring impact," stated Jeff Peterson, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at Echo360. "We appreciate the thought and initiative that went into all of the applications and having these grants make a real difference in inspired learning around the world."

"These grant awards advance our deep commitment to equity, engagement, and evidence as we enable transformational learning experiences for both instructors and learners," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through these grants, our instructional partners can enable the transformation of inspired learning and unlock the growth potential of students and learners around the world."

About Echo360

Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning, reaching more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. www.echo360.com

