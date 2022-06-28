Echo360 Awards $140,000 in Technology Grants
Jun 28, 2022, 10:32 ET
EchoInnovation and EchoImpact grants will advance teaching and research efforts around the world focused on educational equity, engagement and evidence.
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today at its EchoExperience22 global virtual conference, Echo360, the leading video-based learning engagement platform serving education, business, and government markets announced $140,000 in grants to educators and administrators around the world advancing research and experimentation efforts behind the company's three principles of educational equity, engagement, and evidence. A total of 40 grants were made between the two award categories of EchoInnovation and EchoImpact.
EchoInnovation grant winners will receive up to $5,000 of Echo360 software solutions to help instructors and trainers develop innovative practices that improve learning engagement. Global EchoInnovation grants were made to:
NORTH AMERICAN REGION
- Matthew McElhenie, Hartnell College
- Babu Sundaram, University of Houston
- Morris Thomas, Howard University
- Hedi England, Flint River Academy
- Marnie Imhoff, University of Nebraska Medical Center Medical Laboratory Science
- Islam Bedir, Governor's School for Science and Technology
- Jesse Jurgenson, University of Alabama
- Sheena Carbaugh, Girls Leadership Academy
- Lynn Carpenter, University of Michigan
- Brittany Wilkins, Historians Connect
- Robert Gustas, Clark Middle School
- Sandra Abegglen, University of Calgary
- Susan Kilroy & Stephen Smith, UIC College of Nursing
- Lilly Benitez, Blade Craft Barber Academy
- Powell Robin, Travis 6th Grade – Amarillo ISD
- Danielle Gulick, University of South Florida College of Medicine
ASIA PACIFIC REGION
- Martin Hill, Murdoch University
- Miriam Nicholls, Trinity College Pathways School, The University of Melbourne
- Alexandra Ludewig & Irene Lee, The University of Western Australia
EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA REGION
- Samuel Mbah, University of Lagos
EchoImpact grant winners will receive cash awards of up to $2,000 to empirically measure learner impact and outcomes through Echo360 solutions. Global EchoImpact grants were made to:
NORTH AMERICA REGION
- Katie Moisse, McMaster University
- Michael Belanger, UMass Chan Medical School
- Erin Blauvelt, Clarkson University
- Kelsey Schmuhl, The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy
- Garret Schneider, Noblesville West Middle School
- Rukmani Kuppuswami, Hill College
- Christopher Truelove, Augusta University
ASIA PACIFIC REGION
- Joanne Hinitt, The University of Sydney
- Alyssa Van Dreumel University of Western Australia
- Elizabeth Marsland, Queensland University of Technology
- Danielle Logan-Flemming & Popi Sotiriadou, Griffith University
- Wendy Erber, The University of Western Australia
- Carolyn Bell, La Trobe University
- Emily Cook & Antony Edwards, Swinburne University of Technology
- Garth Lategan, William Angliss Institute
- Kamanashis Biswas, Australian Catholic University
EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA REGION
- Victoria Stewart, University of Bradford
- Kasia Banas, University of Edinburgh
- Nidia Guadalupe & López Flores, Reykjavik University
- Emily Nordmann, University of Glasgo
"There were inspiring applications for both categories and these awards highlight innovative approaches to engaging students and measuring impact," stated Jeff Peterson, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at Echo360. "We appreciate the thought and initiative that went into all of the applications and having these grants make a real difference in inspired learning around the world."
"These grant awards advance our deep commitment to equity, engagement, and evidence as we enable transformational learning experiences for both instructors and learners," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through these grants, our instructional partners can enable the transformation of inspired learning and unlock the growth potential of students and learners around the world."
Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning, reaching more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. www.echo360.com
