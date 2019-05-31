Echo360 Named 2019 CODiE Award Finalist for Best Content Authoring and Curation Solution

RESTON, Va., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360 announced, today, that its popular video learning platform was named a SIIA Education Technology 2019 CODiE Award finalist in the "Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution" category.

Echo360 was selected after a rigorous peer-review process in which a panel of educators reviewed the platform and evaluated its education capabilities. Echo360's award-winning video and active learning platform helps instructors and students to improve engagement in-class and online by providing an accessible, interactive video-based learning experience, as well as 24/7 access to lectures and course material.

"Our solution is rooted in the real-world experience of faculty, who were looking for a way to simplify the process of creating active, engaging experiences aligned with best practices learning science," said Fred Singer, founder and CEO of Echo360. "As a video platform specifically designed for education, we're proud to be recognized as one of the most effective tools for educators."

"The 2019 CODIE Award finalists represent the finest in innovation and creativity in educational technology," said President Jeff Joseph at SIIA. "These breakthrough products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to diverse student and educator needs."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have recognized product excellence for more than 30 years. The awards offer 76 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology.

To learn more about Echo360, please visit https://echo360.com/ .

About Echo360: Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning. Through our smarter video platform, learners and instructors have 24/7 access to discussion of course material, presentation materials, and the lecture itself. We generate data that helps instructors, higher education institutions, and continuing education organizations proactively identify and pursue opportunities to improve learning outcomes. Today, Echo360 technologies reach more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across 30 countries.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is an umbrella association representing 800+ technology, data, and media companies globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA's divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection, and government relations. For more information, visit siia.net .

SOURCE Echo360

Related Links

https://echo360.com

