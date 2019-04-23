Echo360 Named Top Video-Based Learning Solution by EdTech Digest

RESTON, Va., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the leading video platform for educational institutions, announced, today, that the company's popular new video learning platform won EdTech Digest's Video-Based Learning Award based on the company's technical excellence, its understanding of teaching and learning workflows and its outstanding commitment to higher education.

The company was selected from a competitive field of video-based learning solutions that included Kaltura, Camtasia, and other leading providers. Developed by educators, Echo360's unique cloud-based platform helps instructors and students to improve engagement within, and beyond, the classroom by providing an accessible, interactive video-based learning experience, as well as 24/7 access to lectures and course material.

"Our mission is to create, capture, and extend great learning moments, wherever they occur, and use best of breed technologies to support a more engaging and effective teaching and learning process," said Fred Singer, founder and CEO of Echo360. "The award by EdTech Digest recognizes the hard work by our team to design a modern and innovative video platform that helps colleges and universities improve student engagement and achieve better outcomes."

To-date, 1,200 schools have partnered with Echo360 to enhance distance learning and on-campus video learning programs. Those institutions are seeing, on average, seven times more engagement among students and reductions in failure rates. In one course at the University of Toledo, for example, failure rates decreased from 28 percent to 4 percent. Instructors at the University of Mississippi and University of Massachusetts Boston used the platform's active learning tools to engage students, despite large class sizes, and improve their outcomes.

Established in 2010, the EdTech Awards is an annual awards program that recognizes products and individuals for outstanding contributions in the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors. Award finalists and winners are narrowed from a large field and judged based on various criteria, such as pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.

To learn more about Echo360, please visit https://echo360.com/ .

About Echo360: Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning. Through our smarter video platform, learners and instructors have 24/7 access to discussion of course material, presentation materials, and the lecture itself. We generate data that helps instructors, higher education institutions, and continuing education organizations proactively identify and pursue opportunities to improve learning outcomes. Today, Echo360 technologies reach more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across 30 countries.

SOURCE Echo360

