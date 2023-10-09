Echo360 Unveils Artificial Intelligence Innovation at Educause 2023

News provided by

Echo360

09 Oct, 2023, 08:39 ET

Echo.ai Assist enhances recently launched EchoPoll with A.I. technology that saves time for instructors and increases engagement for learners worldwide.

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the leading provider of comprehensive, global, SaaS solutions for the creation, delivery, and assessment of learning engagement outcomes across diverse educational settings, is launching revolutionary artificial intelligence technology for its EchoPoll SaaS platform. This groundbreaking innovation will significantly increase the efficiency of formative polling creation, elevate learner engagement, and preserve the integrity of the instructor's content.

Continue Reading
Echo360's first application of Echo.ai Assist augments EchoPoll with auto-generated polls and questions based on instructor content.
Echo360's first application of Echo.ai Assist augments EchoPoll with auto-generated polls and questions based on instructor content.

Echo360 is unveiling Echo.ai Assist at Educause 2023, North America's largest conference of higher education administrators and instructors, who will get a first look at the technology both on the exhibit hall floor and also at a company hosted AI-themed reception and panel discussion at the University of Illinois-Chicago, a longtime Echo360 customer.  

"What makes Echo.ai Assist different from other applications of generative AI is that it builds upon the instructor's trusted content to create real-time interactive polling, questions, and learning engagement," said Kathryn Stewart, Echo360's Chief Product Officer.  "Many machine learning applications replace or deliver generic subject matter content from alternative sources -- Echo.ai Assist was designed to elevate, not denigrate, the instructing and learning experience." 

Echo360 has been developing AI applications on pace with the rapid advancements and rise in popularity of the technology. Its first application of Echo.ai Assist augments EchoPoll, a next-generation enterprise SaaS educational polling platform launched six months ago.  The company has plans to expand Echo.ai to its entire Echosystem of inspired learning solutions including EchoVideo, EchoAuthor, and the recently launched EchoExam summative assessment SaaS platform. 

"For more than 20 years Echo360 has been a pioneer in EdTech innovation to enrich education and learning outcomes, from the first video lecture capture and audience response, and engagement platforms up to today with the launch of Echo.ai Assist," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and CEO. "The role and impact of AI in higher education is top of mind for our administrators, instructors, and learners, and the collaborative approach we've taken to develop Echo.ai ensures their needs are met by maintaining the integrity and trusted source of course content, saving time for instructors, and improving upon the learning experience." 

About Echo360
Echo360 is a leading SaaS interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.  Built for the cloud and grounded in principles of learning equity, evidence, and engagement, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record and consume content, give, and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey. For more information visit www.echo360.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Jeff Peterson
Echo360
612.859.0488
[email protected]

SOURCE Echo360

Also from this source

Echo360 Completes SOC 2® Type II Compliance Certification

Echo360 Completes SOC 2® Type II Compliance Certification

Echo360, the most comprehensive, global, SaaS video and learning engagement platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement...
Echo360 Launches New SaaS Assessment Platform for Education and Business

Echo360 Launches New SaaS Assessment Platform for Education and Business

Echo360, one of the leading and most comprehensive, global, SaaS video platforms for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Education

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.