Echosens Raises the Standard for Liver Disease Assessment with Next Generation FibroScan®

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 million people in the U.S. are affected by some form of liver disease, but only 4.5 million adults have been diagnosed with the condition. Responding to the dire need for enhanced liver health management, Echosens, the leader in liver health, introduces its new Guided Vibration-Controlled Transient Elastography (VCTE)™ technology, available only on new FibroScan® systems. An essential tool in the battle against liver disease, this next-gen FibroScan launch meets the urgent need for precise, efficient, and non-invasive liver assessment, delivering on the needs of healthcare professionals at the forefront of patient care.

"Given the significant growth in the at-risk patient population, now at 1 in 10 worldwide, it's critical that we increase screening rates to help prevent a devastating increase in liver disease diagnoses," said Jon Gingrich, CEO of Echosens North America. "We've designed the Guided VCTE technology to make non-invasive scans even faster for all patients. This innovation elevates liver care standards, assuring top-tier disease assessment for all patients, including obese patients, where assessments were previously limited."

"Our mission is to make liver assessment far more accessible, and we believe arming physicians with fast, easy and accurate technology is exactly the kind of breakthrough needed to accelerate widespread availability. This new technology is needed to help combat the rise in metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), especially in the United States," continued Gingrich.

Guided VCTE leverages Echosens' diagnostic expertise, providing precise liver stiffness measurements, a critical fibrosis marker. Healthcare professionals can use this sophisticated, user-friendly technology for rapid, non-invasive evaluations across varied patient demographics, significantly improving diagnostic speed and workflow.

Patients benefit from quicker and more efficient evaluations, reducing anxiety and discomfort. Immediate results also lead to more productive consultations at the point of care, minimizing decision-making and treatment initiation delays.

Dr. Tejas Joshi, Director of Liver Diseases at Marshall Health, emphasizes the significance of inclusivity in diagnostics, stating, "This new technology represents a pivotal innovation in the diagnosis of liver disease, offering unparalleled ease and efficiency across the board, with a noteworthy emphasis on its capability to quickly and accurately scan patients with obesity. This feature is critical because it ensures diagnostic precision for chronic liver conditions in a patient population that has historically been challenging to assess, thereby driving better health outcomes and boosting our clinical operations' productivity."

Key features of Guided VCTE include:

Increased efficiency : Taking only four minutes for a full scan, the rapid and efficient nature of Guided VCTE makes it an ideal solution for busy healthcare environments, improving workflow and increasing accessibility to liver health assessments.

: Taking only four minutes for a full scan, the rapid and efficient nature of Guided VCTE makes it an ideal solution for busy healthcare environments, improving workflow and increasing accessibility to liver health assessments. Improved guidance: Guided VCTE introduces two new visual indicators – one for liver stiffness and one for CAP™ – to aid the operator in quickly identifying the optimal measurement location.

Guided VCTE introduces two new visual indicators – one for liver stiffness and one for CAP™ – to aid the operator in quickly identifying the optimal measurement location. Simplified scanning: A refreshed, easily navigable new user interface enables a streamlined workflow and learning curve for all operators. A new efficiency feature, AutoScan, also allows operators to capture ten valid measurements through a single click, increasing efficiency without compromising quality.

Guided VCTE is the latest in Echosens' continuous product innovation and evolution. As the global leader in liver health, Echosens is committed to empowering healthcare professionals with the gold standard non-invasive solution for the comprehensive management of liver health. This evolution signifies a leap forward in simplifying diagnosis and disease management – making liver assessments more accessible and seamlessly integrated in practices than ever before.

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens, significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan®, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan® is recognized worldwide and validated by over 4,200 peer-reviewed publications and 180+ international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScan® available in over 127 countries, enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

