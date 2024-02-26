Echosens Raises the Standard for Liver Disease Assessment with Next Generation FibroScan®

News provided by

Echosens

26 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

New Guided VCTE™ technology will increase efficiency, automation and standardization to make liver scanning seamless for all healthcare providers

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 million people in the U.S. are affected by some form of liver disease, but only 4.5 million adults have been diagnosed with the condition. Responding to the dire need for enhanced liver health management, Echosens, the leader in liver health, introduces its new Guided Vibration-Controlled Transient Elastography (VCTE)™ technology, available only on new FibroScan® systems. An essential tool in the battle against liver disease, this next-gen FibroScan launch meets the urgent need for precise, efficient, and non-invasive liver assessment, delivering on the needs of healthcare professionals at the forefront of patient care.

Continue Reading
Echosens introduces next generation FibroScan®: Guided VCTE™
Echosens introduces next generation FibroScan®: Guided VCTE™

"Given the significant growth in the at-risk patient population, now at 1 in 10 worldwide, it's critical that we increase screening rates to help prevent a devastating increase in liver disease diagnoses," said Jon Gingrich, CEO of Echosens North America. "We've designed the Guided VCTE technology to make non-invasive scans even faster for all patients. This innovation elevates liver care standards, assuring top-tier disease assessment for all patients, including obese patients, where assessments were previously limited."

"Our mission is to make liver assessment far more accessible, and we believe arming physicians with fast, easy and accurate technology is exactly the kind of breakthrough needed to accelerate widespread availability. This new technology is needed to help combat the rise in metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), especially in the United States," continued Gingrich.

Guided VCTE leverages Echosens' diagnostic expertise, providing precise liver stiffness measurements, a critical fibrosis marker. Healthcare professionals can use this sophisticated, user-friendly technology for rapid, non-invasive evaluations across varied patient demographics, significantly improving diagnostic speed and workflow.

Patients benefit from quicker and more efficient evaluations, reducing anxiety and discomfort. Immediate results also lead to more productive consultations at the point of care, minimizing decision-making and treatment initiation delays.

Dr. Tejas Joshi, Director of Liver Diseases at Marshall Health, emphasizes the significance of inclusivity in diagnostics, stating, "This new technology represents a pivotal innovation in the diagnosis of liver disease, offering unparalleled ease and efficiency across the board, with a noteworthy emphasis on its capability to quickly and accurately scan patients with obesity. This feature is critical because it ensures diagnostic precision for chronic liver conditions in a patient population that has historically been challenging to assess, thereby driving better health outcomes and boosting our clinical operations' productivity."

Key features of Guided VCTE include:

  • Increased efficiency: Taking only four minutes for a full scan, the rapid and efficient nature of Guided VCTE makes it an ideal solution for busy healthcare environments, improving workflow and increasing accessibility to liver health assessments.
  • Improved guidance: Guided VCTE introduces two new visual indicators – one for liver stiffness and one for CAP™ – to aid the operator in quickly identifying the optimal measurement location.
  • Simplified scanning: A refreshed, easily navigable new user interface enables a streamlined workflow and learning curve for all operators. A new efficiency feature, AutoScan, also allows operators to capture ten valid measurements through a single click, increasing efficiency without compromising quality.

Guided VCTE is the latest in Echosens' continuous product innovation and evolution. As the global leader in liver health, Echosens is committed to empowering healthcare professionals with the gold standard non-invasive solution for the comprehensive management of liver health. This evolution signifies a leap forward in simplifying diagnosis and disease management – making liver assessments more accessible and seamlessly integrated in practices than ever before. 

For more information on Echosens' liver health solutions, visit echosens.com.

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens, significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan®, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan® is recognized worldwide and validated by over 4,200 peer-reviewed publications and 180+ international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScan® available in over 127 countries, enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

SOURCE Echosens

Also from this source

FibroScan® de Echosens reconocido en la guía práctica de la AASLD

FibroScan® de Echosens reconocido en la guía práctica de la AASLD

La Asociación Estadounidense para el Estudio de la Enfermedad Hepática (AASLD) ha publicado una nueva guía que recomienda pruebas no invasivas como...
FibroScan® d'Echosens est reconnu dans le guide des meilleures pratiques de l'AASLD sur la gestion de l'hypertension portale et des varices dues à la cirrhose

FibroScan® d'Echosens est reconnu dans le guide des meilleures pratiques de l'AASLD sur la gestion de l'hypertension portale et des varices dues à la cirrhose

L'American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) a publié de nouvelles lignes directrices préconisant des tests non invasifs comme...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.