Echosens Shares BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Medical Policy Update Clarifying Coverage for FibroScan® and Other Noninvasive Elastography Technologies

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echosens today announced that BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBSTN) has revised its medical policy governing noninvasive imaging for chronic liver disease, effective July 31, 2026.

Under the revised policy, BCBSTN continues to consider transient elastography imaging with FibroScan® medically necessary for the evaluation and monitoring of chronic liver disease. The policy also states that other noninvasive imaging technologies that map the elastic properties of soft tissue are considered investigational and notes that evidence is currently insufficient to support coverage for certain alternative transient elastography techniques, including ViTE (e.g.Hepatus® / Mindray) and MAP (e.g. Liverscan C / Eieling) technologies.

"The updated policy provides additional clarity for providers by distinguishing between noninvasive technologies that may appear similar but have different evidence bases and coverage determinations," said Amy Conner, MPH, Director of Market Access and Pharma at Echosens. "As new technologies enter the market, medical policies help clinicians identify which technologies have sufficient evidence to support coverage for specific clinical applications."

FibroScan® exams that include image guidance and provider interpretation for ultrasound elastography (USE) purposes are consistent with the requirements for CPT code 76981. If these requirements are not met, liver elastography should instead be billed using CPT code 91200. Additional coding and billing information is available here.

About Echosens

A pioneer in its field, Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan®, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan® is recognized worldwide and validated by more than 5,600 peer-reviewed publications, including nearly 220 international guidelines. https://www.echosens.com/

SOURCE Echosens