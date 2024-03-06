EchoStor Expansion Into Tri-State Exceeding Expectations

EchoStor partners with one-third of the fifty largest companies in Connecticut

HOPKINTON, Mass., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStor Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider, announced that nearly three years into their strategic expansion into the tri-state (Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York), the business is growing well beyond even optimistic projections. In Connecticut, EchoStor is now working with four of the top six insurance companies, with a customer base that now includes one-third of the fifty largest companies in the state.

In addition to a clear focus and credibility within the insurance vertical, EchoStor has fostered deep relationships and delivered exceptional customer service for several large-scale utility companies and three of the largest consumer banks in the state. The results are a testament to the company's increasing investment and technology go-to-market initiative in the region.

"In the last year, we've experienced significant net-new customer acquisition and revenue growth in the tri-state area, with the Connecticut enterprise market being a major focus," said Mike Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, EchoStor. "Culture makes all the difference when investing in top talent and expanding our teams into a new geography; our New England and tri-state teams share similar values, purpose, and a commitment to EchoStor's "customer first" approach in the field."

EchoStor significantly enhanced its operations in Connecticut when it initially added several credible and highly respected sales and technology leaders in the state. That team quickly expanded over a few years as the business grew at a rapid pace, with a strong talent pipeline to support the continued growth of the tri-state, as well as along the East Coast. The team has demonstrated a unique ability to align the business initiatives of its customers with the latest technologies that deliver exceptional customer experiences and empower great business outcomes, making it a trusted partner in a very short period.

Nick Sikorski, sales director and the leader of EchoStor's tri-state business, attributes the incredible growth to the trust and credibility that he and his team maintain. "We've spent our careers building credibility on some of the largest and most demanding stages, so our customers know they can count on us when it matters most."

EchoStor was recently recognized by Channel Insider on its 2024 Hybrid Solution Provider 250 list. For more information on EchoStor, please visit www.echostor.com.

About EchoStor

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hopkinton, MA, EchoStor Technologies is a leading information technology provider with focus areas in Next Gen Data Center, Security, Digital Workflows, and Modern Workplace. EchoStor Technologies partners with industry-leading manufacturers to offer a full suite of advanced technology solutions focused on the entire lifecycle of customer data and infrastructure. Its expertise includes Software Defined Infrastructure, Data Center Networking, Data Protection, Hybrid Cloud, Cloud Security, Network Segmentation, Secure Web Access, Identity Management, Service Management, Automation & Integration, Governance Risk & Compliance, Asset & IT Ops Management, AI & BI, End-User Productivity, Business Process Automation, Analytics & Insights.

